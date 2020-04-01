BOYCE — Town officials continue to work on having an unsightly house on West Crescent Street torn down.
When it met earlier this month, Boyce Town Council awarded a demolition contract to Jeremy W. Hamilton of Stephens City, who submitted a bid of $10,500 for the project.
The contract was awarded after the council decided to limit the amount it would spend on the demolition to $12,000. An earlier limit of $25,000 had been set.
With only about 600 residents, Boyce has tight finances. As of March 3, its monetary assets — including checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit — totaled a little more than $393,575.
Seven demolition bids ranging from $6,500 to $18,000 were received from contractors. Mayor Richard Kibler said the contract was awarded to Hamilton because although it was not the lowest, “his bid was very detailed as to what he was going to do” as part of the demolition.
Kibler said, however, that Hamilton recently provided the town a letter stating he cannot do the project because he doesn’t have a state contractor’s license. In a phone interview, Hamilton said that when he submitted the bid, he didn’t realize that he needed a license to tear down an old house.
Other contractors who submitted bids will be contacted about potentially doing the project, Kibler said.
According to Kibler, the town’s part-time attorney said he and town Recorder Ruth Hayes can select another contractor because the council’s $12,000 limit still holds.
Yet they plan to consult with the council during its next meeting, he said.
Town officials in recent years have received many complaints about the house.
Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., lives next door. He has told the council that over the years, the house has become infested by rats and feral cats, loiterers have partied in it, its pipes have frozen and burst, and it smells of mold and mildew.
Demolition had been postponed basically because town officials thought asbestos was used in its construction, and properly removing and disposing of it would be expensive. But a test done by a specialist in December indicated no asbestos is present. That would lower the demolition cost, council members determined, so they decided to go ahead with the project.
Public health officials have determined that exposure to asbestos can cause cancers.
(1) comment
Let the Boyce fire department do a practice burn with it.
