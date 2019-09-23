A sold-out crowd enjoyed the first Dinner in Old Town, an elegant dinner featuring wine pairings and locally sourced ingredients, on Saturday night.
The dinner was a fundraiser for The Sinclair Health Clinic, which provides medical care to underserved members of the community. Farmhouse-style tables were set up underneath a tent on Rouss Avenue, which is off the Loudoun Street Mall.
The meal was organized by The Winchester Star, Skyline Indie Film Fest, Andy Gail, Espresso Bar & Cafe, Winchester Book Gallery and Murphy Beverage Co. and sponsored by numerous local businesses.
The food was prepared by Village Square restaurant, Roma’s Old Town Pizzeria, Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar and Dine One-One.
