BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s emergency services director is optimistic that rescue workers will continue being able to provide quality medical care as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county climbs.
As of Thursday, there were 16 cases of the coronavirus-related disease among county residents, but only two people have had to be hospitalized, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported. So far, there have been no deaths.
Ongoing tallies on the VDH website have shown the number of cases recently has risen almost daily, by at least one case per day.
“We’re not surprised” that the case number is going up, Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said of himself and his colleagues. “As more testing (for the virus) is done, we expect that number to rise” further.
Lichty said he believes county residents are doing a good job of following social distancing protocols to slow the disease’s spread.
Ambulance crews are “doing an outstanding job” when they respond to calls, Lichty said.
Medics are putting on gloves, safety glasses or face shields, and N-95 respirator face masks, he said. If they think it’s possible that a patient has the virus, they also put on protective gowns, he added.
Crews currently have sufficient stocks of such personal protective equipment, Lichty said, knocking on his wooden desk for effect.
Clarke County has about 120 paid and volunteer rescue workers, according to Lichty. To his knowledge, none of them have contracted COVID-19.
Should any of them get sick, the county should still be in good shape, he believes.
“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in volunteer participation hours” since the pandemic began, said Lichty.
In April, volunteers put in a total of more than 3,700 hours of service. That was up from about 2,760 hours in March, records show.
“That’s pretty impressive,” Lichty said.
The segment of the population that Lichty said he is most concerned about is residents in nursing homes and assisted living centers. However, those facilities “seem to be doing the right things right now” to limit residents’ contact with each other and protect them from the virus, he said.
