WINCHESTER — Disability accommodations in the workplace and employer options were discussed Monday during the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s second forum on Virginia's recent legalization of marijuana.
Hosted virtually, the forum featured guest speakers Andrew Henson, a legal expert in employment law at Troutman Pepper law firm, and Dorothy Welch, Blue Ridge Bank's chief experience officer.
Henson said the main issues facing employers since Virginia's legalization of marijuana on July 1 relate to disability accommodation requirements, pre-hiring questions, background checks, drug testing policies and compliance with federal law.
The American Disabilities Act requires employers accommodate for disabilities of employees and job applicants, including the need for medical treatment for disabilities. But since marijuana is still classified federally as an illegal Schedule 1 narcotic, employers aren’t required to accommodate the use of medical marijuana.
Virginia Code 40.1-27.4 prohibits employers from disciplining, discharging or discriminating against employees for their lawful use of cannabis oil, however, so long as the use is under a valid written certification by a health care professional, Hanson said during his presentation.
Cannabis oil, he explained, is defined as “any formulation of processed cannabis plant extract, which may include industrial hemp extract acquired by a pharmaceutical processor, or a dilution of the resin of the cannabis plant that contains at least five milligrams of cannabidol (CBD) or THC and no more than 10 milligrams of delta 9 THC per dose.”
Exceptions to this rule, he noted, include the fact that the code does not protect the “broader use of medical marijuana" outside of the technical definition of cannabis oil, and it does not prohibit employers from prohibiting or disciplining employees for possession of cannabis oil at work or being intoxicated during work hours.
Further, the law will not require an employer to commit an act which would result in the loss of a federal contract or federal funding since all organizations receiving grants or contracts from any federal agency must agree to maintain a “drug-free” workplace.
If an employee has a medical marijuana card for cannabis oil, that employee cannot be fired for a positive THC test unless the employer is covered by one of the law’s exceptions, Hanson said.
Employees, however, must disclose their medical marijuana authorization status when an accommodation is needed, like when they’re being subjected to a drug test.
Hanson’s advice to employers regarding these situations is to either exclude cannabis from the list of drugs being screened or to have procedures in place to assess employees’ prescription status in the event of a positive test.
Employers should be speaking with counsel about what to do while interpretation of laws get ironed out, he added.
Currently available methods of drug testing are not able to readily determine whether an employee is intoxicated due to THC, Hanson said. An employer could infer possible intoxication, however, and make inquiries in an effort to maintain workplace safety.
“If someone is on the manufacturing floor and kind of wobbling to and fro and they have this (medical) certification, I think that would counsel caution in the opposite direction to make sure safety is not being compromised,” he said. “Even if someone is using this subject to a valid accommodation, there’s definitely some uncertainty by not being able to accurately detect — even if they have an accommodation given — who is using CBD oil appropriately outside of the workplace versus someone who is maybe using CBD oil in the workplace or supplementing it with other forms of marijuana, even for medicinal purposes that may be compromising the safety of the work environment. There’s a very delicate balance here for employers to understand how to thread the needle of protecting these rights while protecting the safety and security on the workplace.”
During the hiring process, a typical question either on a job application or during an interview could surround drug or criminal history.
Hanson and Welch both said this aspect of interviews and the pre-hiring process is likely to change if it hasn’t already.
According to new Virginia law, automatic expungement of criminal records for simple possession and misdemeanor possession with intent to distribute marijuana is set to go into effect beginning July 1, 2025.
Employers will need to understand what questions are appropriate to ask, Welch said.
Many employers have adopted the “ban the box policy,” which prohibits requesting information on a job applicant's arrest and conviction record until after conditionally offering the job to the applicant, Hanson and Welch noted.
Many employers with operations in multiple states have been trending toward solutions on both ends of the spectrum, either adopting this policy or going by which state has the most restrictive rules to adopt a universal company policy, Hanson said.
Generally, if there has been an expungement of records, employers can’t demand an explanation of it.
According to regulations approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia residents who are 21 or older can now legally possess up to 1 ounce (28.3 grams) of marijuana for recreational use, and each household can legally grow up to four marijuana plants for personal use. However, it will still be a crime for Virginians to buy and sell marijuana and its seeds until Jan. 1, 2024.
A third forum on the legalization of marijuana and its impacts on Virginia’s businesses will be held Oct. 25.
