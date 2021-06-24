Long-running tensions in the Loudoun County Public Schools community came to a head during Tuesday's School Board meeting after public comment descended into disorder following remarks from former state senator Dick Black.
The board voted unanimously to prematurely end the public comment portion of the meeting after about an hour's worth of remarks. One attendee was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and another was detained in the resulting discord, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Parents, students, staffers and other stakeholders had packed the boardroom to support and criticize the board on a range of topics, including a draft policy on transgender students' rights and the school system's alleged adoption of critical race theory.
The vote to cut public comment short came after the crowd twice failed to acquiesce to Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan's requests to maintain order.
Attendees first grew restless at comments by parent Kellie Herring, who said her transgender son attends LCPS. Herring criticized some in the audience for their attitude toward LCPS Draft Policy 8040, "Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students."
Herring said, "hate … seems to be dripping off the followers of Jesus in [the] room," prompting angry cries from the audience as well as calls to eject Herring from the meeting. This response led Sheridan to trigger a roughly 10-minute recess.
Decorum didn't last long when board members returned to the dais. Around 5:30 p.m., Black, of Ashburn, lambasted the board for its treatment of Byron "Tanner" Cross, a Leesburg Elementary School teacher who was placed on administrative leave last month after offering public comment at the May 25 board meeting.
"If his comments were not protected speech, then free speech does not exist at all," Black said.
Cross told the board that he would not recognize students' preferred gender pronouns or names if they choose to not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. He based his comments on draft Policy 8040, which, if passed in its current form, would mandate such recognition by school employees.
"It's absurd and immoral for teachers to call boys girls and girls boys," Black said. He also accused LCPS of "teaching children to hate others because of their skin color" by adopting critical race theory in its curriculum, an allegation LCPS has repeatedly denied.
When the crowd erupted into loud cheers and applause, Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser made the motion to end public comment altogether. Leslee King seconded the motion.
Once the vote passed, the audience responded with angry boos, jeers and obscene gestures, as well as chants of "Shame on you." Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies then slowly began to clear the boardroom.
One adult male — who remained unidentified as of Wednesday morning — set up a speaker and a microphone which irate attendees used to direct criticisms at LCPS personnel. He refused to leave the boardroom, leading deputies to detain him, according to LCSO Director of Media relations and Communications Kraig Troxell.
In another incident, Scott T. Smith, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested after he reportedly acted in a disorderly manner and "displayed aggressive behavior towards another attendee," Troxell said. When a deputy intervened, Smith reportedly continued to act disorderly and physically resisted arrest.
Smith was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released from by a Loudoun County Magistrate on a personal recognizance bond, Troxell said Wednesday morning.
The board reconvened an hour after terminating public comment and immediately went into closed session. The public-facing portion of Tuesday's meeting finally resumed — albeit with the public barred from the room — around 8:15 p.m., almost three hours after the comment portion of the meeting ended.
The public was still able to follow the proceedings on the board’s livestream and on television.
Draft Policy 8040 was discussed as part of the evening's information agenda. It was drafted in response to two identical pieces of state-level legislation, Virginia House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 161, according to board documents.
Those bills, signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam (D), require school boards in Virginia to adopt policies regarding the treatment of non-cisgender students no later than the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
School boards are to write their new policies to be "consistent with … model policies developed by the [Virginia] Department of Education," according to HB 145 and SB 161.
"Policy 8040 … has been developed to comply with the Virginia code by addressing these sections of the code that are not already addressed in our existing policies," LCPS Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Asia Jones told the School Board on Tuesday.
Jones said the policy was posted to the school system website for public feedback two weeks before it first came to the School Board's Pupil Services Committee on May 20. LCPS Chief of Staff Mark Smith said the draft policy received more feedback from the public than any other draft policy that has been shared with the public.
The issues Policy 8040 aims to address include: bullying, harassment and discrimination; student privacy and confidentiality; student identification; school records; dress code; access to activities and facilities; and professional development and training.
As currently written, the draft policy would require LCPS staff to "allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns," and to refer to them by these names and pronouns upon request.
In his public comments to the board on May 25, Cross said Policy 8040, if passed, "will damage and defile the holy image of God."
"I love all of my students, but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences," Cross said.
LCPS placed Cross on administrative leave two days later, claiming his conduct "had a disruptive impact" on Leesburg Elementary's operations. A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge filed a temporary injunction reinstating Cross on June 8.
The discussion of Policy 8040 followed a presentation by LCPS Superintendent for Support Services Kevin Lewis regarding early-stage plans for single-person bathrooms in schools. Jeff Morse asked whether such additions would be considered sufficient in providing transgender and nonbinary students with facilities consistent with their gender identities.
Stacy Haney, of Richmond education law firm Haney Phinyowattanachip, told Morse that merely providing single-user restrooms to accommodate non-cisgender students would be a Title IX violation.
"If you have a boys' bathroom and a girls' bathroom, then the law today, regardless of what your policy is, [says] you must allow a transgender boy to use the boys' bathroom and a transgender girl to use the girls' bathroom," Haney said.
The U.S. Education Department last week said Title IX violations now include discrimination against students based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Morse said, "I think we are woefully inadequate in providing privacy for our students, especially for our middle school students, who are at an extremely awkward age, and very challenged with their own body and their own growth."
Draft Policy 8040 is scheduled to return to the school board on Aug. 10 as an action item. Smith said it will once again be made available on the LCPS website so the public can continue to provide feedback.
(17) comments
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” - that protects ALL religions, not just yours. If someone believes God made them male but they were born female, it’s their constitutional right to be who they believe God made them to be whether you like it or not.
God makes no mistakes!!
Which "god" would that be? The one that allows children to get cancer? That develops vicious diseases that kill the innocent? How about the gods that allow accidental deaths while claiming ominipotence and omnipresence? Shouldn't the believers get saved?
Religions get a lot of things wrong, namely that there is a god that is in charge.
This is the future of Frederick County if we don not stand up and say, NOT HERE" to the progressive garbage. It's built on lies and falsehoods. It's designed to divide us and take us closer to socialism. We need to resist the nonsense.
Funny. No one ever sees you at board meetings, school or supervisors. Sounds like, much as your Dear Leader, you're a lot of talk and no walk.
"Progressives" suppressing speech and assembly.
Just another Thursday morning. [whistling]
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
It appears that equality, tolerance, and empathy are lost on large part of our retrograde population. The behavior of the adults is living proof that we need to revamp our educational system.
It's absurd and immoral for teachers to call boys girls and girls boys,
If that was what you managed to cull from this article, you show your lack of critical reading and comprehension abilities.
Why a boy is a boy....proven by science at birth. Hence a girl is a girl at birth. King Nuri don't you agree?
I think it is scientific that a boy is called a boy and a girl is called a girl.
I'm sorry my free lunches got in the way of reading comprehension.
Looks more like insecurity and ignorance obstruct your path to unerstanding.
Ugh... *understanding
The more you write, the more I can see that you have no understanding of practically anything. Plus, you do not read and when even you do, you don't comprehend.
I know, right? This "rangwr" dude seems to know as much as you, leaving anyone over the intellectual age of seven to be at an advantage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.