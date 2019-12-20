WINCHESTER — Discount Tire, the world’s largest tire and wheel retailer, hopes to open a new location at the site of the former Texas Steakhouse & Saloon at 120 Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 6-4 Wednesday night to recommend rezoning 1.2 acres of the 1.43 acre Texas Steakhouse property from the B2 General Business District to the B3 Industrial Transition District to allow Discount Tire to open.
If the rezoning is approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 22, the Texas Steakhouse building will be torn down to make way for a Discount Tire building.
Gentle Harvest LC purchased the site in December 2015 for $850,000. Gentle Harvest, a farm-to-table restaurant, had originally planned to open a new location at the site. However, company CFO Larry Clark said in July of 2017 that the company determined the project wouldn’t work financially in that location. Gentle Harvest LC submitted the rezoning application.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Discount Tire Company was founded in 1960 and has annual sales exceeding $4 billion.
Ty Lawson, a local attorney who represented Discount Tire at Wednesday night’s meeting, said no mechanical work will be performed at the site (such as the installation of brakes or batteries) and no hazardous waste (such as oil and antifreeze) will be handled. All customer transactions will be completed in 30 to 45 minutes, with no unattended vehicles kept overnight. He said the company anticipates creating 10 to 15 new jobs in Winchester and generating $4 million in retail sales annually.
The proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The business will be closed on Sundays.
The proffers associated with the rezoning say that the owner of the property will not use the land for landscape and horticultural services, local and suburban transit services, motor freight transportation and warehousing, transportation by air, utility facilities and their accessory uses, drive-in movie theaters and tractor truck and tractor truck trailer parking.
Buffers and landscaping will be provided on the property adjacent to the Interstate 81 right-of-way and its ramps. The property owner will also provide a monetary contribution of 10 cents per developed building square foot for Frederick County Fire and Rescue.
Steve Parish, senior vice president with the Aikens Group, spoke against the rezoning on behalf of the owners of surrounding properties — including the Travelodge and the Fairfield Inn & Suites. He said that although the adjacent property owners do not object to Discount Tires, they disliked the rezoning to the Industrial Transition District, as the zoning allows various uses they feel could be harmful to their property values. These include offices and storage facilities for construction contractors, transportation services and mobile home dealers.
Chairman Kevin Kenney and planning commission members Rhodes Marston, Paige Manuel, Lawrence Ambrogi, William Cline, Gary Oates and Charles Triplett voted in favor of the rezoning. Christopher Mohn, Kay Dawson, Robert Molden and Alan Morrison opposed it. Paige Manuel recused himself.
Also at the meeting:
- The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend rezoning 15.39 acres from the Rural Areas District to the Light Industrial District at 280 Ridings Lane, which intersects with Fairfax Pike (Va. 277). The rezoning application was submitted by Berlin Steel Estate Inc. The proffers say the land will be used for a metal-fabrication business. The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 8.
- The commission voted 9-2 to deny making utility scale solar power energy facilities a conditional use instead of a by-right use. Alan Morrison and Christopher Mohn were the two dissenters, with Morrison saying he likes the additional review process as some solar facilities can be quite large. The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 22.
