WINCHESTER — Discount Tire, the world’s largest tire and wheel retailer, will not be opening a location at the site of the former Texas Steakhouse and Saloon at 120 Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522)
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to deny an application to rezone 1.2 acres of the 1.43-acre site from the B2 General Business District to B3 Industrial Transition District.
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Discount Tire, which has annual sales exceeding $4 billion, wanted to tear down the restaurant building and replace it with a Discount Tire.
The rezoning application was submitted by Gentle Harvest LC, which bought the property in December 2015 for $850,000 with plans to open a farm-to-table restaurant there. Those plans were abandoned in July 2017 because Gentle Harvest determined the business wasn’t financially feasible in that location.
Ty Lawson, a local attorney who represented Discount Tire during the application process, previously said the company anticipated creating 10 to 15 new jobs locally and generating $4 million in retail sales annually.
The project was met with opposition from surrounding property owners, including the Aikens Group, Travelodge and Fairfield Inn & Suites. The zoning would have allowed for offices and storage facilities for construction contractors, transportation services and mobile home dealers.
Steve Parish, senior vice president with the Aikens Group, told the supervisors he was concerned about noise coming from the site.
Shawnee Supervisor Gene Fisher said he thought Industrial Transition zoning was inappropriate for the area. He made a motion to deny the request
Also Wednesday night, the board voted 5-2 to grant Cynthia Layman a 12-month festival permit so she can hold events at her special event center at Waveland Farm.
Layman’s property is located at 1215 Marlboro Road near Stephens City. The permit will allow her to hold events such as weddings and parties. The permit stipulates that music entertainment should not be provided for more than eight hours in any 24-hour period and that the sound may not exceed 73 decibels.
In September, Layman was criticized by the board for violating county code by hosting two events at the property after the board voted on Aug. 14 to deny her request for a conditional-use permit, citing traffic concerns. Dudley Rinker, whose owns some nearby properties, said he was concerned the events would hurt his property values.
But on Wednesday night, several other neighboring property owners came to Layman’s defense and said they were never disturbed by the Waveland Farm events.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber told the supervisors he spoke to every person with property adjoining Waveland Farm and that all of them, except Rinker, spoke favorably of the event facility.
Graber, Fisher, Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells voted in favor of granting the 12-month permit. Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter opposed it.
