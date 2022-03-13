WINCHESTER — Following a two-year period in which the COVID-19 pandemic threatened not just its day-to-day operations but its very existence, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum has bounced back with new staff members and plans for a new permanent exhibit.
"We're really excited," Dawn Devine, executive director of the children's museum at 19 W. Cork St. in Winchester, said on Friday.
The new interactive display, which will take up about half of the first floor of the museum and be the largest exhibit project undertaken since the nonprofit moved to its current location in 2014, will allow children and their parents to learn more about the construction trades. For example, Devine said kids can explore masonry by building a wall with toy bricks, plumbing by connecting PVC pipes to a bathroom sink, carpentry by learning how to assemble the inner framework of a house and more.
"It will incorporate residential, commercial, HVAC, electric, architecture, design work," Devine said. "We'll have a little time clock where the kids can come in and go ca-chunk to check in, and they'll put on their little hard hats and their little vests."
The highlight, if everything goes according to plan, would be an actual bucket loader that would stand in the center of the display for kids to explore, Devine said.
Museum officials believe the new exhibit could lead to more people pursuing jobs in the construction industry. Children may realize it's what they want to do for a living when they grow up, and the adult guardians who accompany them at the museum may get inspired to change careers.
"Right now, the trades are desperate for people," Devine said.
Most of the construction exhibit will be built off-site over the next five or six months by Career and Technical Education students at the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center in Winchester, the Dowell J. Howard Center in Frederick County and Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown.
"We're engaging people who are just getting started in the trades," Devine said.
The individual pieces will then be delivered to the Discovery Museum around Labor Day in September, and the museum will shut down for about a week to rearrange its current first-floor displays and install the new exhibit.
To help pay for the display, the museum is looking for corporate sponsors with ties to the construction industry. Businesses that want to learn more about sponsorship opportunities are asked to contact Development and Marketing Director Tammy Stevenson at 540-722-2020 or info@discoverymuseum.net.
Devine said the Discovery Museum is making a strong comeback after the two-year pandemic reduced its operating hours and cut into revenues, a situation that left her and Stevenson as the only full-time staff members. Today, the museum is back to five full-timers — the most recent additions are Education and Learning Specialist Alisha McCann, Education Site Manager Madelynn Whited and Facilities and Exhibits Manager John Ratliff — and is preparing for the return of its popular summer-camp programs later this year.
Fundraising continues to be of paramount importance for the museum's future, so Devine is hoping for a strong turnout for next month's Discovery 5K and Kids Fun Run at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive near Winchester. For registration information, visit the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum's website at discoverymuseum.net.
They bounced back and sold a tract of land to developers that was part of Col. James Wood’s farm.
