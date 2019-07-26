WINCHESTER — Harry Potter — the bespectacled boy wizard with the lightning bolt scar blazed onto his forehead — turns 39 on July 31.
Harry’s birthday (which he just happens to share with author/creator JK Rowling) is still a cause for celebration years after the first book on the fictional character came out in 1997.
To mark the occasion, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will transform into a magical playland with two events this weekend — one for families on Sunday afternoon and another just for adults on Saturday night.
“The museum will be full of activities from top to bottom,” said Diane Schnoor, interim executive director. “From the founders of Hogwarts greeting guests on the first floor to playing Quidditch on the roof.”
The museum has been holding a Harry Potter party for the past three years for kids, but organizers decided this year to add a nighttime party for adults.
After all, people now in their 20s and 30s grew up on the adventures of Harry and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. And older folks had the pleasure of discovering the books as they read them to their children and grandchildren.
“Each year the event kept growing, and we thought the adults should get a chance to play too,” Schnoor said.
The adults-only Yule Ball will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the museum.
If you’ve got a wizarding outfit, wear it. If not, come dressed as your favorite Muggle. “Costumes add to the fun, but they are absolutely not a must,” Schnoor said.
The museum will be packed with all the fun Harry Potter-themed activities traditionally offered at the family event — but the adult party will also serve alcohol and offer live entertainment. The band Raised on Analog will perform on the roof.
The ticket price of $25 includes tastings of Butterbeer, Mead and Fire Whisky. Tickets are available at the door.
The family-friendly event — called Yer a Wizard Day — will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The museum is getting a bit of help from Shenandoah University students and faculty to help with some of the themed activities. Students in the university’s exercise science program will conduct Quidditch training sessions on the roof.
“They’ve got the hoop, the Quaffle — the whole nine yards,” Schnoor said.
And the SU science department has created four different bubbly experiments because you can’t have a Harry Potter party without a potions class.
There will also be Harry-Potter-themed snacks, wand making, fortune telling and someone creating fairy hair, said Schnoor, showing off the silver sparkly threads through her locks.
Admission for the Yer a Wizard Day is the same as regular admission: $9 per person.
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is at 19 W. Cork St. in downtown Winchester. Admission to either event can be paid at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.