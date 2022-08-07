BOYCE — A second parcel is emerging as a potential site for a town recreation shelter.
The location is directly behind Town Hall on East Main Street. The town owns the parcel, which is roughly 28 feet wide and 300 feet long.
However, Boyce Planning Commission Chairwoman Elizabeth McCorkle suggested to the Town Council on Tuesday that a vacant lot on the east side of the building also be considered.
The commission, which advises the council on land-use matters, is being consulted on the shelter proposal.
Council members indicated the side lot is worthy of consideration because it would be slightly easier for the public to access.
The lot's owner lives in a nearby house. Local officials plan to contact him to find out if he's interested in either selling the lot to the town or exchanging it for the parcel behind Town Hall.
Officials acknowledged, though, the owner may not being amenable to public activities being held basically in his front yard.
The idea for the shelter came to light during a council meeting in June. It arose three years after plans to develop a municipal park at the corner of Whiting and Old Chapel avenues were shelved. Many speakers during a heated public hearing then weren't in favor of the town buying the property for a park.
Yet officials still maintain that Boyce — population about 600 — needs a place where public gatherings can be held.
Allowing people to rent the proposed shelter for private events, such as birthday and anniversary celebrations and picnics, is being floated.
Councilman Floyd Hudson envisions a shelter with maybe eight to 10 tables and benches in a row under it.
"It would be a shelter, not a building," Hudson said on Tuesday.
Donations eventually are to be sought to cover expenses for constructing and equipping the facility. Those costs haven't been determined.
Officials don't intend to use any public funds.
Hudson said he knows people with fundraising experience who could send letters to residents of Clarke County, as well as Winchester and Frederick County, who are known for making charitable contributions.
Town Recorder Whitney Maddox said the general public also needs a mechanism for making donations.
David Griffin, the town's part-time attorney, has advised the council that donations would be tax-deductible because the town is a nonprofit entity.
