WINCHESTER — The city's first hemp store has added a smoking lounge where adults can relax and socialize.
The Smoke Lodge, which occupies about half of Celebrity's Hemp Dispensary at 326 S. Braddock St., is a laid-back venue where customers can enjoy pub food and an alcoholic beverage while sampling the CBD products — tinctures, gummies, oils, smokable plants and more — sold by its companion retail store that opened in late June.
Since recreational marijuana is now legal in Virginia, Smoke Lodge customers can even light up a joint. The only catch is, they'll have to bring their own weed because retail sales of recreational marijuana won't be allowed in the commonwealth until at least Jan. 1, 2024. Celebrity's only sells the CBD component of cannabis, not the THC that gets you high.
Celebrity's Hemp Dispensary and Smoke Lodge are owned and operated by Tiauntia Green and her fiancé, Marcus Shelton, both of whom are committed to running a respectable, top-notch establishment for responsible adults.
Admission to the Smoke Lodge is free for anyone who makes a purchase from Celebrity's Hemp Dispensary. Otherwise, there is a $5 entry fee before 7 p.m. that climbs to $10 after 7 p.m. Visitors before 7 p.m. must be at least 21 years old, but the minimum age rises to 25 starting at 7 p.m. because Green said she doesn't want the late-night rowdiness that often accompanies younger customers.
"Here you can relax, you can chill, you can enjoy yourself," she said during an interview on Wednesday morning. "It's a place to link up and meet people."
To encourage social interactions, Green said customers will be advised to stay off their cellphones while in the lounge.
"This is a place to unwind. We don't even have a clock," she said.
The Smoke Lodge's menu includes authentic Philly cheese steaks (Shelton is a Philadelphia native), tacos, chicken wings, potato wedges and more, all of which can be infused with CBD if requested by the customer. Diners can even order food from another restaurant and have it delivered to the lounge as long as the items they buy aren't on the Smoke Lodge's menu.
"We also have infused mixed drinks," Green said. "We have a little something for everybody."
Since it's OK to smoke cannabis in the Smoke Lodge, Green said customers can bring their own bong or pipe and, if they want, leave it there for a $5 weekly storage fee.
The Smoke Lodge also includes a community saltwater tank. Green said customers who want to own a saltwater fish but don't have an aquarium at home can bring in a fish and add it to the tank, where it will be cared for by her and Shelton.
"Everything in this tank is from our customers, down to the rocks and sand," Green said.
DJs and performers are always welcome to hop onto the small stage inside the Smoke Lodge. While they won't get paid to perform, Green said they now have a base from where they can build a bigger following.
"We have had six DJs so far," she said. "They come here because they love this place."
Moving forward, Green said she wants to continue educating the community about the health benefits of CBD, which has been proven effective in easing pain, nausea, insomnia and the symptoms of a variety of neurological and psychological conditions including ADHD, Parkinson’s disease and depression.
Additionally, she and Shelton plan on pursuing the required licensing that Celebrity's will need in order to sell recreational marijuana once Virginia legalizes the retail distribution of THC products, which is expected to happen two years from now.
Celebrity’s Hemp Dispensary is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Smoke Lodge is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Items from the dispensary can be purchased in the lounge even after the retail store is closed.
To learn more about Celebrity's Hemp Dispensary and Smoke Lodge, visit celebrityshempdispensary.com.
