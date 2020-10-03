WINCHESTER — The seven wooden silhouettes placed this week at the Joint Judicial Center are a reminder of the flesh-and-blood consequences of domestic violence.
The silhouettes — placed at the courthouse as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month — represent local murder victims. The timeline of the deaths range from a 2-year-old girl and her 3-year-old sister killed by their father in 1991 to the 53-year-old woman killed by her husband in 2017.
The silhouettes, which include a written description of the victim and how they were killed, were placed there by the Laurel Center, an anti-domestic violence and sexual assault nonprofit group. The center has placed them at various locations for at least 10 years, according to Cindy Marzullo, center development director. This is the first year they were put in the courthouse at 5 N. Kent St., a where domestic violence victims and abusers regularly visit.
"They are so impactful," Marzullo said. "When you see the silhouettes, it makes you think of the actual person who died because of domestic violence."
The figures are part of the Silent Witness National Initiative, an anti-domestic violence effort that began in Minnesota in 1990, according to the group's website. In addition to reminding people about the deadly toll of domestic violence, the cutouts were designed to push authorities to more aggressively investigate and prosecute domestic violence homicides.
About 65% of all murders nationally involve intimate partners, according to the Violence Policy Center. In 2017, there were 2,237 intimate partner murder victims, according to a study by researchers James Alan Fox and Emma F. Fridel, who analyzed FBI statistics. That year in Virginia, 117 murders — 34% of all murders statewide — were domestic-violence related, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Locally, domestic violence arrests happen on a daily basis. Few involve murder, but a high percentage of murders involve domestic violence.
In May, Sheila Pelly fatally shot her husband Richard Pelly before killing herself outside a gas station in Kernstown in an apparent murder-suicide. In July, Sarah Curran, a homeless woman, was found murdered in a homeless encampment. Police said her ex-boyfriend Larry Lee Mullenax III confessed to the killing and was charged with second-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.