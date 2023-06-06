Strasburg police say a dispute at an apartment complex over the laundry facilities turned violent Sunday and sent one man to a hospital.
Strasburg Officer David Rhodes charged Jeremy Earl Drone, 33, with one count each of assault by mob and malicious wounding. Police charged each of the following with one count of assault by mob: Wilbert Johnson Hartman III, 38; Adrien James Bunch, 19; Megan Nicole Theimer, 31; Brianna Nikol Drone, 18. All five people remain in custody and held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. Each person is scheduled to appear in the Shenandoah County General District Court on Friday.
Officers responded to a disturbance involving several people at an apartment complex at 763 Colley Block Road at approximately 3:12 p.m. Sunday, Lt. John “Jay” Magdinec said Tuesday. The caller reported suspects wielded a baseball bat and an ax, Magdinec said, citing the criminal complaint filed with the arrest warrants.
Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old man lying on the ground bleeding from his head, Magdinec said. Emergency rescue workers also responded to the scene to treat the man who then was taken to Winchester Medical Center, Magdinec said. The man became unresponsive in the ambulance on the way to the hospital but later regained consciousness, Magdinec said, adding that he did not know the man’s status as of Tuesday afternoon. A 21-year-old woman said at the scene that she experienced blurred vision and head pain as a result of the alleged assault, he added.
Further investigation revealed that the disturbance started as a verbal argument between Brianna Drone and a tenant from another building over washing clothes in the apartment’s shared laundry facilities, Magdinec said. Brianna Drone left and then returned with the other suspects. The argument turned physical and Jeremy Drone struck the male victim in the head with a baseball bat, Magdinec said. Hartman had a double-headed ax but did not use it, Magdinec said.
The complaint states that Jeremy Drone admitted to striking the male victim in the head with the baseball bat, Magdinec said. Hartman also admitted he was on the property with the ax but did not use the tool.
