Diving in

Home from college for summer break, James Wood High School 2021 graduate and NCAA Division 1 University of Tennessee at Chattanooga volleyball player Grace Frigaard dives for a ball on the beach volleyball courts in Clearbrook Park Tuesday. Frigaard plays both indoor and beach volleyball at the university.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

