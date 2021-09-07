The NCAA Division I college football season kicked into full gear this past weekend, and there were several local players who stood out in season-opening games for their teams.
At the Football Championship Subdivision level, James Madison University — which features three local high school graduates — defeated Morehead State 68-10 in Harrisonburg on Saturday. The Dukes are now ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and host Maine at 4 p.m. this Saturday.
Handley graduate and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kevin Curry (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) had three catches for 50 yards and a 34-yard touchdown reception with 11:45 left in the fourth quarter to make it 52-10. Curry’s TD grab marked JMU quarterback Cole Johnson’s fifth TD pass, which tied a single-game school record. Curry came into the game second on the JMU depth chart as an outside receiver. He tied for third on the Dukes in receptions and receiving yards on Saturday. Curry did not see any action last season.
Redshirt freshman running back Peyton Rutherford (Clarke County, 6-0, 205) received his first collegiate carries on the Dukes’ final drive of the game, with his second attempt going for 56 yards. Rutherford finished with three carries for 58 yards. Rutherford did not see any action last season.
Sherando graduate Payne Bauer (6-3, 242), a redshirt defensive lineman, did not play in the contest. Bauer did not see action last season.
For Morehead State, second-year freshman and Sherando graduate Brady McKnight (6-1, 200) continued his role as the team’s long snapper. As a true freshman, McKnight played in all seven games. Morehead State hosts Union (Ky.) at 2 p.m. this Saturday.
JMU’s Colonial Athletic Association rival Richmond features five local high school graduates. The Spiders moved into the No. 25 spot in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 with their 38-14 win over Howard on Saturday. Richmond hosts Lehigh at 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Millbrook graduate and redshirt junior wide receiver Isaac Brown led the Spiders in receiving yards (87) on five catches, and had a 51-yard TD reception to put Richmond up 30-14 with 12:22 left in the third quarter. Brown (6-1, 202) is a third-year starter for Richmond and had eight catches for 81 yards and a TD in four spring games.
Fellow Millbrook graduate Savon Smith — a 5-9, 200-pound redshirt sophomore running back — had seven carries for 51 yards and two catches for one yard. Smith entered the game at No. 2 on the depth chart at running back. In the spring, Smith ranked third on the team with 188 yards on 40 carries (4.7 per carry) and added four catches for 23 yards.
Brown and Smith are listed as Richmond’s top two punt returners on the depth chart, but the Spiders did not return a punt against Howard.
Sherando graduate Aaron Banks (5-11, 180, redshirt junior) made one solo tackle. The free safety started three of four games in the spring and made eight tackles (six solo) with one pass breakup.
Fellow Sherando graduates Jabril Hayes (5-11, 170, redshirt freshman defensive back) and Keith Gouveia (6-3, 290, true freshman offensive lineman) did not see action in the game.
Rounding out Sherando’s FCS players is Darius Lane (5-10, 195), a sophomore running back at Valparaiso. Lane played but did not have any rushing attempts in Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Indiana Wesleyan. In the spring, he had three carries for 10 yards in four games. Valparaiso plays at No. 5 North Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.
William & Mary opened with Virginia and lost 43-0 on Saturday. Handley graduate and redshirt freshman running back Malachi Imoh is expected to play a big role for the Tribe this season, but he did not play and wasn’t on the team’s depth chart. Imoh led William & Mary with 148 yards on 16 carries (9.6 average) in the spring, including 137 yards and three TDs on 10 carries against Elon. Imoh also had three catches for 22 yards. The Tribe hosts Lafayette at 6 p.m. this Saturday.
Clarke County graduate William Peace (6-6, 325, redshirt junior), started at left guard on Saturday and helped No. 18 Virginia Military Institute to a 45-24 win over Davidson. The Keydets recorded 372 yards (199 passing). Peace played in seven games and made two starts last year.
VMI travels to Kent State, a Football Bowl Subdivision school, at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday. Millbrook graduate PK Kier transferred to the Ohio school in November after graduating from the University of Virginia, but Kent State director of athletics communication Dan Griffin said Kier decided to retire after participating in spring football ball and is not on the roster.
Millbrook graduate Nazeeh Johnson (6-2, 189) is one of four local high school graduates playing at the FBS level. A three-year starter for Marshall heading into this season, Johnson was listed as the starting free safety on the depth chart but did not play in Saturday’s 49-7 win against Navy. Johnson was an All-Conference USA second team selection last year, when he was fourth on the Herd with 59 tackles and led the team with two interceptions. He added two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Marshall will host N.C. Central at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday.
Clarke County graduate and Charlotte redshirt junior Bryan Wallace (6-5, 275), a defensive tackle, had two tackles, a half sack, and two quarterback hurries in the 49ers’ 31-28 win over Duke on Friday. That marked the 12th game Wallace has started since the beginning of the 2019 season. He had six tackles in six games (four starts) last season. Charlotte will host Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Sherando graduate and Virginia Tech true freshman wide receiver Keli Lawson (6-4, 200) played but did not register any stats in the Hokies’ 17-10 win over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday. Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Handley graduate and Auburn senior Aidan Marshall (6-0, 213) is the No. 2 punter on the depth chart for the Tigers and did not play in Saturday’s 60-10 win over Akron. He averaged 42.2 yards on 16 punts in seven games last season. He had a long of 50 yards, six punts inside the 20, four fair catches, and one touchback. Auburn hosts No. 11 Alabama State at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
