Two days after announcing a Name, Image and Likeness deal on social media, Sherando High School graduate Keli Lawson showed he’s ready to make a bigger name for himself on the football field this year for Virginia Tech.
The redshirt sophomore — who made 23 tackles while playing eight games and starting one in 2022 — started at weakside linebacker in the Hokies’ season opener on Saturday at Lane Stadium against Old Dominion University. In a 36-17 win, Lawson tied for the team lead with four solo tackles (one for a loss) and had two quarterback hurries.
Lawson signed with the sports marketing agent Triumph NIL on Thursday and stated on X that he hopes to build his business profile with Triumph NIL “while working with members of the business community, supporters, and fans.”
Virginia Tech is next in action on Saturday at noon in another home game against Purdue.
Kent State sophomore defensive lineman Stephen Daley (Handley) had a tackle and a fumble recovery in the Golden Flashes’ 56-6 loss to Central Florida last Thursday. Kent State named nine captains before the season, and Daley is the only one who isn’t a graduate student or senior. The Golden Flashes are next in action at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Central Arkansas.
According to the Florida International University website, graduate student Jacob Peace (Clarke County) made his season debut on Saturday in a 14-12 win over Maine. The All-Conference USA Honorable Mention selection in 2022 helped the Panthers (1-1) record 305 yards on 5.6 yards per play. FIU will host North Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Other local players competing at the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level include James Madison University’s Payne Bauer (Sherando, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman) and Clarke County’s Peyton Rutherford (Clarke County, junior running back). Neither saw action in the Dukes’ 38-3 win over Bucknell on Saturday. JMU is next in action on Saturday at Virginia.
At the Football Championship Subdivision level, the University of Richmond has four local players on its depth chart, including three starters. In Saturday’s 17-10 loss to Morgan State, redshirt senior running back Savon Smith (Millbrook) had 10 carries for 30 yards, five catches for 12 yards and returned two punts for 15 yards. Redshirt sophomore left guard Keith Gouveia (Sherando) helped the offense record 264 yards. Sherando graduates Aaron Banks (graduate student, All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team) and Jabril Hayes (redshirt junior) are first and second on the depth chart, respectively, at free safety. Each made one solo tackle. The Spiders will play at Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
College of William & Mary junior running back Malachi Imoh (Handley) had eight carries for 40 yards, led the Tribe with four catches for 61 yards, returned two kickoffs for 33 yards and had all three of the team’s punt returns in a 34-24 win over Campbell. William & Mary — ranked fourth in the FCS Top 25 poll — will host Wofford at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Jaden Ashby (James Wood), a freshman wide receiver at Southern Utah University who delayed enrollment due to injury, participated in the Thunderbirds’ 24-21 loss to Arizona State last Thursday. Southern Utah is at Brigham Young at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Sherando has two graduates competing in the Pioneer League. Junior Brady McKnight is a two-time All-PFL long snapper and preseason All-PFL selection for Morehead State who handled every special teams snap in a 37-35 win over West Virginia State 37-35 last Thursday. Morehead State will play at Mercer at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Darius Lane, a redshirt junior running back at Valparaiso, and the Beacons lost 52-10 to No. 23 Youngstown State last Thursday. Lane was not listed as a participant. The Beacons will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan.
