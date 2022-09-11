If area football fans want to watch local high school graduates in action in college, a trip to the state capital wouldn't be a bad place to start.
For the second straight week, Savon Smith (Millbrook) and Aaron Banks (Sherando) put on an impressive display for the University of Richmond, with the duo leading the Spiders to a 31-21 win over St. Francis on Saturday.
Smith, a redshirt junior running back, surpassed 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career, recording 128 yards on a career-high 22 carries. No Spider running back had hit the century mark in a game since 2017. Smith also had a five-yard receiving touchdown that put Richmond (1-1) up 7-6 in the second quarter, and two punt returns for 20 yards. In the season-opener against the University of Virginia (a 34-17 defeat), Smith had 13 carries for 88 yards and a TD and four catches for 26 yards and a TD.
One of the people clearing running room for Smith this year is redshirt freshman Keith Gouveia (Sherando). The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Gouveia started for the second straight game at left guard to help Richmond gain 474 yards (250 passing, 224 rushing) following last week's 330-yard effort (170 rushing) vs. the Cavaliers.
Banks, a redshirt senior safety, had his first career two-interception game, with both of them coming in the final 90 seconds. Banks returned the first one 35 yards to complete the scoring with 1:22 left, then had another with 38 seconds left from the Richmond 25 that he returned nine yards. Banks also had seven tackles (three solo). The game marked the second straight with two takeaways for Banks — he had an interception and a fumble recovery in addition to having five tackles against Virginia.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Jabril Hayes (Sherando) had the tackle on the kickoff after Banks' touchdown. Hayes assisted on two tackles against Virginia.
Richmond is next in action on Saturday at Lehigh.
The Spiders will close the regular season Nov. 19 at Colonial Athletic Association rival College of William & Mary (2-0). The Tribe's roster includes sophomore running back Malachi Imoh (Handley), who had six carries for 89 yards, including 56- and 20-yard TD runs, and one catch for five yards in a 37-21 win over Campbell on Saturday. Imoh had six carries for 54 yards and a TD and three catches for six yards in a season-opening 41-24 win over Charlotte.
William & Mary plays at Lafayette on Saturday.
The other two local athletes playing at the Football Championship Subdivision level are Sherando graduates Brady McKnight and Darius Lane.
A sophomore long snapper, McKnight is coming off a Freshman All-America season and has played in both games for Morehead State, which is 0-2 after matching 63-13 losses to nationally ranked Mercer (No. 23) and Montana State (No. 4) to open the season. The Eagles host Kentucky Christian on Saturday.
Lane, a redshirt sophomore running back at Morehead State's Pioneer Football League rival Valparaiso, did not see any game action in the Crusaders' first two games, according to the team website. Valparaiso is 1-1 after defeating Indiana Wesleyan (20-17) and losing to Illinois State (28-21). The Crusaders play at Dartmouth on Saturday.
Sherando also has a pair of players at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Keli Lawson missed Virginia Tech's season-opener with an injury but played in Saturday's 27-10 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Boston College. Lawson was third on the depth chart for both the Will and Sam linebacker spots against the Eagles. The Hokies (1-1, 0-1) host Wofford on Saturday.
James Madison is in its first year at the FBS level this year. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Payne Bauer has not participated in the first two games for the 2-0 Dukes, who have started the year with wins over Middle Tennessee (44-7) and Norfolk State (63-7). Clarke County grad and redshirt sophomore running back Peyton Rutherford has not seen action either for JMU. The Dukes next play on Sept. 24 at Appalachian State.
Jacob Peace (Clarke County) is starting at right tackle for Florida International University after transferring from FCS school VMI. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Peace has helped the 1-1 Panthers average 25 points and 345 yards per game. FIU plays its Conference USA opener on Sept. 24 at Western Kentucky.
Stephen Daley (Handley) a true freshman defensive linemen at Kent State, has not played for the Golden Flashes. Kent State (0-2) has opened the year with a 45-20 loss to Washington and a 33-3 loss to Oklahoma and hosts Long Island University on Saturday.
Jaden Ashby (James Wood), a true freshman wide receiver, will enroll at Southern Utah in January. Ashby made that decision last year so he could strengthen his right leg after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in James Wood's playoff game against Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.