WINCHESTER — Daniel Morgan Intermediate School fifth- and sixth-grade math teacher Matthew Reames is recipient of this year’s Stewart Bell Jr. Excellence in Teaching Award.
Bill Bayliss, a member of the Handley Board of Trustees, made the announcement to school staff members and Winchester Public Schools officials via Google Meet on Wednesday.
The annual award rotates among Winchester’s seven public schools. This year nominees were considered from DMIS. Reames was one of 10 nominees.
A committee determined the winner in June.
As the award’s recipient, Reames received $4,000 and a plaque.
“This year’s award recipient was described as someone that can make math relevant and challenging to fifth and sixth graders all while meeting them where they are and providing a hook that makes them want to know more,” Bayliss read from a letter from the committee.
Reames was described by a former student in the committee letter as a teacher who is full of funny puns and jokes in the classroom.
“I was really surprised,” Reames said about winning the award. “I work with so many great teachers. It really could have been any of us.”
Reames has taught math for 22 years in public and private schools in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. He has been a teacher at DMIS for the past four years.
He graduated from Winchester’s Handley High School in 1992, where he had the chance to take an independent study course that gave him the opportunity to teach model rocket classes at John Kerr Elementary School.
Reames said that’s where he got his start in teaching.
He went on to get his bachelor’s degree in engineering and then a master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction from Virginia Tech. He earned his doctorate in mathematics education from the University of Virginia.
Reames returned to Winchester Public Schools because the division provided him with a strong start to his career.
For him, teaching is not just about instructing in a particular subject area.
“Teaching math is something that’s really important, because math is something our kids need. It’s a language of how we describe the world,” he said. “But more than that it’s helping kids become who they really can be.”
Former Winchester Mayor Stewart Bell Jr. established the award in 1985 with a $20,000 endowment to acknowledge exceptional teachers. The first award was presented in 1997.
Classes for the 2020-21 school year start Tuesday for WPS students. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, some students will be attending classes 100% online, while others will attend in-person classes two days a week in combination with online learning.
Reames will be teaching math to DMIS fifth- and sixth-grade students who have opted to attend school online. He said one of his focuses will be to create and foster a community for his students, particularly the fifth graders who will be new to the school.
DMIS Principal Matthew Wygal said he was very proud of Reames during the virtual award announcement on Wednesday.
“You do good work with our students with mathematics,” Wygal said. “I know that your songs in the hallways, your puns that you give every day put smiles on so many of our faces, so congratulations and enjoy the accolades. They’re well-deserved.”
