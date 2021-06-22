WINCHESTER — Amanda Burton, a Daniel Morgan Intermediate School language arts teacher, told her sixth-grade students about a relative who struggled with reading and writing. This inspired her to work with students to set up three little libraries across Winchester to address local illiteracy issues.
Students learned from their research that 17% of Frederick County adults lack basic literacy skills. The data, from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), also shows that 24% of Winchester adults lack basic literacy skills. That’s higher than the state adult illiteracy rate of 19% and the national rate of 22%, according to PIAAC.
The little libraries, which are small, wooden boxes on stands with clear doors, allow people to freely give and take books. They were painted by the three sixth-grade classes involved in the project and will be placed on the Daniel Morgan campus, Douglas Park and Ruth Jackson Memorial Park by July 1.
After examining a map marking the city’s existing little libraries, students focused on placing them in northern Winchester, where they are least prevalent.
DMIS sixth-grader Sebastian Rodriguez-Rey, 12, said he enjoyed learning how to help people improve reading and writing skills. The little libraries, he added, will help address the issue.
DMIS sixth-grader Alex Mudd, 12, recalled the feeling of excitement when he first grabbed a book from a little library near Garland Quarles Elementary School.
“It feels good,” Alex said about his involvement in this project. “I want people to have that experience that I had when I was younger and them getting excited when they open the door of the little library and get the book.”
Burton secured funding for the project through a Handley Trust grant, and the three classes each had a $250 budget to purchase new books for their little libraries. They selected books with K-6 reading levels and some are bilingual in Spanish.
DMIS sixth-grader Sophia Carpio, 12, said she knew about illiteracy because a relative has experienced struggles, but did not think about the issue much before the project. Now, she wants to continue addressing illiteracy.
“Once we started learning about it here in class, I started getting more interested in learning more about it,” she said.
Sixth-grader Reese Craig said she’s learned that illiteracy can affect more than a person’s ability to read and write as it can also negatively impact job prospects and ability to earn a living wage.
Burton and her students are excited to see the little libraries placed into the community.
“It became a lot bigger than I thought it would be,” Burton said about the project.
