WINCHESTER — For the first time in 29 years, Daniel Morgan Middle School can play home football games on its own field.
The school's football program restarted in 2015 after a 23-year hiatus. With the program's dissolution, the goal posts and other equipment went away as the school's football field went unused.
When the football program returned six years ago, the DMMS team played home games at Handley High School. Those days are over.
This season, the team is competing on its own revamped grass field with new goal posts, a scoreboard and bleachers. It took about two years to update the field and equipment for what DMMS Athletic Director Brian Dorsey said cost an estimated $70,000 to $75,000.
So far, DMMS has won both of their home games before sizeable crowds.
“The biggest thing is seeing the community come together for the kids,” said Head Coach Michael Vanderwater.
Vanderwater added that students feel more a part of the school when they can play or watch football games in their school and community. He said the opportunity to play home games lifts up the students.
Several players and coaches agreed that DMMS' football program has significantly helped Handley’s program, as the middle schoolers prepare to join the high school team. DMMS has 43 players who are either in the seventh or eighth grades, Vanderwater said.
Regarding the new field, eighth-grade linebacker and running back Josiah Johnson, 13, said, “I have a lot of pride in it.” Like several of his family members who played for Handley, Josiah plans to try out for the team next year.
Eighth-grade lineman Carson Green, 13, explained the team's increased resources and the field helped him take football more seriously and motivated him more.
“This is the most fun I’ve had playing football in a while,” he said.
Zequon Williams, 13, a tight end and defensive tackle, said playing DMMS' first home game in 29 years felt historic and "lit."
DMMS Principal Jennifer Buckley said it’s great and exciting to have a home field advantage.
“We’re just so grateful that we’ve been given this opportunity to have these home events,” Buckley said. “The kids are so excited, you can feel it in the hallways. Just their excitement of just playing on their home field and just representing their school. It just means something different to them.”
