A correction has been made to this article.
BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles DMV Select Center at Trip's Auto Sales has closed due to a pedestrian being killed on Wednesday while trying to get in line there early.
Jessica Cowardin, a DMV spokeswoman, said in an email on Thursday that the center will stay closed until the DMV and state police finish their investigation into the death of Dominga Torres. State police said the 52-year-old Winchester woman was struck by a car at 6129 Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) about 5:50 a..m. as she crossed the road to get to Trip's, where a line had formed hours before the center opened.
"This is such tragic news," Cowardin said. "Safety is a top priority of the Department of Motor Vehicles."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DMV customer service centers are open by appointment only. Appointments are not required at Trip's DMV Select Center, which is a private contractor.
"Appointments are necessary to control the number of people in a DMV at a given time to ensure social distancing for the health and well being of our customers and employees," Cowardin said. "The best way to schedule an appointment is with the DMV is through the website, dmvnow.com."
Cowardin said expiration dates on driver's licenses, vehicle identification cars and vehicle registrations have been extended and appointments are being scheduled 90 days out.
She said a DMV mobile service team will visit Clarke County while Trip's is closed. The date hasn't been set. The team will also be at Sunnyside Plaza, 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Circle in Frederick County, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thursday by appointment.
(1) comment
The information regarding the mobile unit is incorrect in part. The unit will be at Sunnyside Plaza, not 107 N. Kent Street.
Frederick County Local Government Building
261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Cir, Winchester, VA 22603
August 20th 2020 (10:00 am to 3:00pm)
(Appointment Only. Make Appointment at www.DMVnow.com)
