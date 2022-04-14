Customers visiting the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may now check in with a mobile device when they arrive for their appointment.
This new convenience lets customers notify DMV they’ve arrived for their appointment by scanning a QR code and submitting a few pieces of information, allowing them to skip a visit to the information desk and instead have a seat in the lobby until their queuing number is called, according to a DMV news release. Appointment holders who prefer not to use this digital service may still check in at the information desk via the appointments line. Last week, a customer with an appointment waited less than five minutes to be served after checking in on average.
“Given the popularity of appointment opportunities, we are pleased to make the process even more efficient for customers who can plan ahead," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Your transaction will go even more quickly if you complete your forms beforehand. Please visit our website to find out which application you need to fill out ahead of time and bring to your appointment.”
DMV is asking customers who change their plans to cancel their appointment, as a significant number of appointment holders do not show up. Canceling an appointment is quick and easy via your confirmation email or dmvNOW.com.
Appointments and walk-in service are offered simultaneously Monday through Friday, with Saturdays remaining open for walk-in customers in offices with Saturday hours.
