WINCHESTER — Celebrity animal trainer and zookeeper Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been found guilty of four felony counts of buying endangered animals but acquitted of five misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
The verdicts against the man who became known nationally following his appearances in the 2020 Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” were delivered shortly after 9 p.m. Friday by a 12-member Frederick County Circuit Court jury that had been hearing the case since Monday morning.
Earlier in the day Friday, Judge Alexander Iden ruled there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Antle on four additional animal cruelty charges, so those counts were dropped before the jury began deliberations.
Iden also dismissed all charges against Antle’s two daughters, 36-year-old Tilakam ”Tilly” Magnolia Watterson and 28-year-old Tawny Antle, after determining on Friday morning that no evidence had been presented to substantiate a total of three animal cruelty misdemeanors that had been filed against the pair.
All of the charges against the Antles and Watterson stemmed from “Doc” Antle purchasing lion cubs from Keith Wilson of the now-defunct Wilson’s Wild Animal Park from 2017 to 2019. The pair began their buyer/seller relationship in 2015, at which time such transactions were legal, but continued to do so after lions were designated as an endangered and protected species in 2016.
Antle faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced Sept. 14 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
For more on this story, see Tuesday’s print and digital editions of The Winchester Star.
