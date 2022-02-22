WINCHESTER — A Winchester Circuit Court jury on Friday sided with a doctor accused in a malpractice lawsuit of damaging a baby’s eye during a forceps delivery in 2015.
The four-woman, three-man jury deliberated about 50 minutes in the $1.2 million lawsuit before finding Dr. George F. Craft II not liable for medical negligence in the birth of William Greyson Clements. The now-6-year-old boy sustained facial bone fractures and left eye damage during the approximately 30-minute delivery on Dec. 1, 2015.
The original lawsuit filed in 2019 sought $3 million and also accused Craft — an obstetrician and gynecologist who was working for Winchester Women's Specialists P.C. when he delivered the baby at Winchester Medical Center —of failing to provide informed consent. It alleged he hadn't properly informed plaintiff Melissa Clements about the risks of using forceps and about alternative deliveries such as a Cesarean section. That was dropped before the five-day trial began on Feb. 14.
Closing arguments were interrupted for 90 minutes after Craft's attorney, Susan L. Mitchell, sought a mistrial over a remark Clements' attorney, Brian Brake, made at the start of his statements. Brake recounted testimony Clements made to the jury earlier in the trial about why she hadn't sought psychiatric treatment for postpartum depression after her son was born. Clements testified that Craft told her she was alright and didn't need it. Brake argued that Craft had been arrogant and dismissive toward Clements. "That's not right," he told jurors.
Mitchell contended Brake was "smearing" Craft and had irrevocably prejudiced jurors. She said the case was solely about whether Craft delivered the baby properly.
"It matters not if my client is an arrogant jerk or the most genteel person in the world," she told Judge Alexander R. Iden with the jury sequestered. "It is about the standard of care."
Iden dismissed Mitchell's motion for a mistrial, but told jurors to disregard Brake's statement about Craft's behavior after the birth. After the delay, Brake argued that a forceps delivery was unnecessary and Craft should've allowed Clements, who was having her first child, more time to keep pushing. He said Craft violated The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' guidelines that call for allowing a mother to push for at least three hours.
Brake said Craft botched placement of the forceps resulting in William's injuries, which resulted the baby having to wear contact lenses and an eye patch. Brake said William will have to wear contact lenses or glasses for life or have corrective surgery due to the injuries caused by Craft.
"You have to know exactly where the baby is and where the forceps are," said Brake, who at one point teared up as he described the emotional trauma Melissa Clements experienced from the birth and the aftermath. "If you're not absolutely sure where the forceps are, you don't do anything."
Mitchell countered that the injuries William suffered were unfortunate, but the baby was stuck and needed to be removed. She said Clements didn't want a C-section and Craft, a physician since 1988, had no choice but to use the forceps.
"He hoped to give her what she wanted: a vaginal delivery," she told jurors," Mitchell said. "Forceps techniques can and will cause injuries even when properly placed."
