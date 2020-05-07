Staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic is a good way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But area doctors are warning against ignoring treatment for other chronic and potentially fatal conditions.
“A lot of the pathologies that we see are really time-dependent,” said Dr. Jeffrey Skiles, a cardiologist with Winchester Cardiology & Vascular Medicine. “The quicker you seek medical attention, the better the outcomes.”
In recent weeks, area physicians have noticed a 50% drop in people getting routine and preemptive care, Skiles said.
Usually, the Emergency Department would see 50 to 60 people a day who have a reason to be there, said Skiles.
“We’re not seeing anything like that now,” he said. Instead, it’s been more like 30 to 40 people a day, which Skiles said is a huge problem.
“That’s 20 people a day that probably had a reason to be in the hospital that aren’t coming in to get checked,” he said. “People are staying home and they’re putting themselves at risk.”
Though the threat of spreading and contracting COVID-19 is a valid reason to stay home and avoid being in public unnecessarily, Skiles said the hospital isn’t a place to avoid when people have health concerns. Area hospitals have taken precautions to keep COVID patients isolated from patients who are there for other reasons.
The pandemic is also not a reason to avoid routine or preemptive care that could identify or prevent potential problems.
Another concern health professionals are seeing more of is stress and its relationship to chronic and potentially fatal conditions, said Dr. John C. “Jack” Potter, medical director of Emergency Services for Valley Health.
“People do worse when they’re under high stress,” Potter said, and “people are under a lot of stress.”
He said stress can lead to both long-term issues depression and anxiety and short-term risks like suicide.
Fears over the pandemic have had ripple effects that cause stress in many aspects of people’s lives, Skiles said, such as worries over higher education, jobs, financial security and personal safety.
Potter also sees fear affecting people’s general outlook on life and whether they pursue their goals.
For high school seniors, he said the pandemic has had an especially immediate impact.
“It’s a huge let down for them,” he said. “The end of their senior year has been taken from them.”
All these things are cumulative on health, Potter said.
Offering advice on relieving stress and helping loved ones cope during the pandemic, Potter suggested being of benefit to the community and keeping in touch with others.
Communication during social isolation is important, he said. The simple act of taking church away from people has affected people’s emotional health, he pointed out.
But he’s noticed how people are helping each other in unexpected ways too.
A recent community mask drive through Valley Health inspired a lot of selfless giving, he said.
“We doubled the amount of masks we were hoping for,” Potter said.
Acts of kindness help people get through their day and stay connected with others, he said. “And that’s a big deal. … I’m amazed how often they go above and beyond.”
During the pandemic, most health-care providers have been offering telehealth options that allow patients to talk with their doctors by phone or through video chat. Though daunting for people who aren’t as familiar with the technology, it’s been a great asset for physicians and counselors in being able to treat patients with less urgent needs. It also helps them identify symptoms or more serious problems that require hands-on attention.
“Don’t ignore symptoms,” Skiles said. “We’re still here and we’re here to care for the people in our community.”
Fortunately, increased education about the signs of a heart attack have encouraged many people experiencing symptoms to seek immediate attention, Skiles and Potter said.
Such symptoms can include chest pain, pain in the left arm or face, numbness and shortness of breath.
People are good about not ignoring symptoms that don’t go away, they said. But problems arise when symptoms are short-lived. People tend to ignore them, perhaps convincing themselves they’re OK without any evidence to go on.
Symptoms of other critical issues can include abdominal pain or a severe headache, Potter said.
“These are all symptoms of serious underlying problems,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.