American financier Paul Mellon’s name is often associated with art and philanthropy, but it’s his equestrian affiliation that he believed would be the lasting attribution. “A hundred years from now, the only place my name will turn up anywhere will be in the studbook, for I was the breeder of Mill Reef,” he said in a 1992 Washington Post article.
Maybe that was wishful thinking on Mellon’s part. After all, he loved horses and horse sports, and owned and bred many thoroughbreds at Rokeby Stables in Upperville (now part of Oak Spring Garden Foundation), including two American Horse of the Year winners and three European champions.
Mill Reef, one of those European champions, was named British Horse of the Year in November 1971, and his story will be shared this weekend at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce through a documentary commissioned by Oak Spring Garden Foundation beginning Friday. While Mill Reef is the lead of the "Mill Reef: A Legacy of Heart" — along with Mellon — the film also spotlights Mill Reef’s trainer Ian Balding and his jockey Geoff Lewis.
Filmmaker Cassidy Glascock worked with a team that included Oak Spring Garden Foundation volunteer Elinor Crane and the organization’s staff to produce the documentary.
Glascock says many of the images in the film came from museums and galleries (including The National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame, The National Gallery, The National Sporting Library, Yale University and the Virginia Museum of Art), as well as from Ian Balding’s wife, Emma Balding, who had saved several personal scrapbooks of Mill Reef's career. Footage from a previous documentary by Brough Scott in 1972 was included and Glascock also interviewed Rokeby staff who worked there at the time of Mellon and Mill Reef.
“Mr. Mellon was quite the wordsmith and two of his poems are featured in the film,” says Glascock, who was born and raised in Marshall and earned her bachelor of science in digital cinematography and her master of fine arts in film production from Full Sail University.
“It was important to me to get right who Paul Mellon was,” she says. “I had never met him but I had always heard so much about him growing up. Everyone I talked to had always described him with utter respect above everything else. They really respected who he was and how he treated other people and all of the good he did with the opportunity that he had. Everyone just described him as a true Virginia gentleman. He had such integrity.”
According to Glascock’s research, Mellon had a favorite horse named Christmas Goose that he rode privately, but Mill Reef was definitely the race horse that Mellon was most proud of.
She says that Mill Reef was relatively small when compared to other champions, and he had extra-long pasterns (part of the leg of a horse between the fetlock and the top of the hoof). This made the turf tracks in England more suitable for him — and safer — than the dirt tracks in the United States.
But it was Mill Reef’s spirit that stood out to Glascock, who learned that, “Even in the paddock when he was around other horses but not racing, he still always wanted to lead. He had this energy about him that made him want to be out in front.”
Glascock was happy to take the lead on the documentary for many reasons. Aside from her education and experience as a filmmaker, she is a self-described Anglophile, and has a family link to Oak Spring Garden Foundation — her father, who has worked there for more than 30 years.
While many locals know about Paul and Bunny Mellon, Glascock is pleased to be able to share Mill Reef’s story. “So many people have never heard about Mill Reef because his career was across the pond, but it’s really an incredible story and it all started right here.”
Mill Reef is considered one of the greatest horses to run in Europe since World War II.
Matthew Hannan, executive director of Long Branch House and Farm, says he is thrilled to be collaborating with Oak Spring Garden Foundation in the presentation of the documentary and its accompanying exhibit.
“Film maker Cassidy Glascock has brilliantly captured the essence of both the famous race horse and its owner, Paul Mellon, in her sensitively produced piece,” he says.
He adds that Mill Reef is the first of two collaborations with Oak Spring Garden Foundation this year; the second will be an exhibit of Bunny Mellon’s textile collection. Coming in September, that exhibit will include personal items such as dresses, linens and comforters, many of which were designed by the famous French designer, Hubert de Givenchy.
“Harry Z. Isaacs, the last private owner of Long Branch, and the individual who generously left the Long Branch Estate for the benefit of the public, was a great thoroughbred owner and made his fortune in the textile industry, so both exhibits are equally important to us as they will assist us in further sharing our history as well,” says Hannan.
If you go:
The Galleries at Long Branch at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce, in partnership with Oak Spring Garden Foundation, will present “Mill Reef: A Legacy of Heart” beginning Friday, April 28. Filmmaker Cassidy Glascock will be present at Friday's cocktail reception which will feature an open bar, live music and hors d’oeuvres. They ask that you RSVP by calling 540-837-1856.
Friday, April 28
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Join Cassidy at a cocktail reception featuring an open bar, live music, and hors d'oeuvres.
$50
Saturday, April 29
11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
$10
Sunday, April 30
Noon and 2 p.m.
$10
To learn more about Long Branch Historic House and Farm, visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
