WINCHESTER — It appears the Winchester Board of Architectural Review may have overstepped its authority in April when it agreed to allow a Historic District homeowner to leave intact some changes he made to his house without first seeking the BAR's approval.
Documentation obtained by The Winchester Star shows the BAR was advised on May 17 by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources that recent decisions made by the board may not have been consistent with its own guidelines or the U.S. Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
"Decisions by the review board should be consistent and never arbitrary," Aubrey Von Lindern, architectural historian and certified local government program manager for the state Department of Historic Resources, wrote to the BAR. "The board members may like a design, but in the end, the scope of the work approved must be defensible to maintain consistency in the board's decision-making process. Deviation from this consistency could impact decisions the board will have to make in the future and impact Winchester's preservation program as a whole."
Von Lindern's letter from last month did not mention any specific cases or decisions that prompted the notification, but a separate email written by Winchester City Attorney Melisa Michelsen indicates the source of the trouble stems from a case involving a 203-year-old single-family home at 119 S. Washington St. owned and occupied by John Megale.
Megale was cited in March when officials from the city’s Planning and Zoning Department noticed he was making alterations to his house that had not been approved by the BAR, which has oversight of all construction and renovation projects in the district that can be seen from public rights of way. Those changes included replacing the house's front door frame with one that has panels of glass on the sides (sidelights), replacing a brick walkway leading to the porch with a pea gravel path, building round columns at the front gateway and setting back the fence surrounding his yard by more than 2 feet.
Since the changes had not received prior approval, Megale received with a "stop work" order from the city. Several of Megale's neighbors also insisted the BAR make him undo the unapproved alterations.
On April 6, the BAR denied Megale's request to keep the altered amenities. He returned to the board on April 20 to ask it to reconsider its denial, particularly for the front door frame, round gateway columns and fence setback.
Michelsen had advised the BAR that, according to Winchester's Zoning Ordinance, it could legally reverse its decisions. The board did so on April 20 and said Megale could keep the door frame, fence setback, round columns and other previously installed amenities.
Several of the neighbors contacted city officials and said the BAR, according to city regulations, should not have reconsidered its denial of Megale's renovations for at least one year. Michelsen decided to double check the appropriateness of the board's reversal on April 20 and, according to a May 9 email sent to City Manager Dan Hoffman, Glaize Developments Inc. President J.P. Carr, Winchester planning staff and BAR members, realized she had given the board incorrect advice.
"My apologies," Michelsen wrote. "I was unaware of the definition of 'shall' in Article 1 of the Zoning Ordinance when I provided my opinion to the board relating to Mr. Megale's request to the board to reconsider its 4/6/23 denial of the columns and [front door frame] sidelights, as well as during follow-up emails and conversations with staff regarding the board's discretion to hear such reconsideration."
Michelsen's email said the BAR would discuss on May 18 if it followed proper process, and she planned on recommending that it set aside its April 20 reversal vote regarding the gateway columns.
"In Mr. Megale's request for reconsideration of the denial of the columns, Mr. Megale did not provide any additional or amended information as required by Secs. 14-4-3 and 4-4 [of Winchester's Zoning Code]," Michelsen wrote. "As such, the board should not have reconsidered its denial of the columns, and my recommendation will be to rescind the approval and reinstate the denial of the columns. If this is the board's action, Mr. Megale will then have [the] right to appeal the denial of the columns from 5/18 in accordance with Sec. 14-9-1."
Michelsen added that Megale's application for reconsideration of the other implemented changes at his house did include updated information so, at least in that regard, the BAR's reversal was legally permissible. However, she noted the public could file an appeal of all of the board's decisions.
At its meeting on May 18, the BAR did not have enough members to constitute a quorum and no action on the columns could be taken. City Planner David Stewart mentioned that a special meeting to discuss the situation could be held on May 25, but no session occurred.
At the BAR's next meeting, which was held Thursday afternoon, the agenda no longer included a review of the procedural issues supposedly violated by the board. Instead, it listed a new application filed by Megale seeking approval of a modified version of the gateway's round columns.
The BAR voted unanimously on Thursday to table the new application in order to research federal guidelines regarding allowable designs and colors in Winchester's downtown Historic District, and no discussion was held regarding its previous decisions regarding Megale's property. Members in attendance were Don Packard, Samar Jafri, Stephanie Ryall and Barton Chasler; those absent were Elizabeth Yo and Jennifer Wolgamott.
The BAR's next regularly scheduled meeting will be on June 15 in Rouss City Hall. The agenda for that session has not yet been published so it remains to be seen if Megale's current or former applications regarding his house at 119 S. Washington St., or the procedures the board followed in reversing its previous denials, will be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.