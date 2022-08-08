WINCHESTER — More details have emerged regarding the stabbing death of a Kernstown resident earlier this summer.
Rufus Cornelius Holland, 67, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Kernstown, was found dead in his apartment on the morning of June 21 after he failed to give one of his neighbors a ride to work, as was his custom.
"Upon arrival, deputies gained entry into the residence and located Holland deceased inside with ... lacerations and puncture wounds," according to a criminal complaint written by Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jeremiah M. Bowman. "Additionally, law enforcement observed large amounts of blood inside the residence and on the outside of the front door to the residence."
Deputies contacted the neighbor who had expected to be driven to work by Holland and, according to court documents, she said her live-in boyfriend, 53-year-old Michael Antonio Hill, may have had something to do with their neighbor's death. The criminal complaint states the woman, who lived in an apartment next to the victim, admitted to having sex with Holland the night before in exchange for drugs, which reportedly upset Hill.
On the night of June 20, after the woman told Hill about her interaction with Holland, she took medication and fell asleep, the complaint states. She woke up twice during the night and realized Hill was not in their apartment. When she woke up again at 6 a.m. on June 21, the complaint states, Hill had reportedly come home, was acting oddly and had what appeared to be blood on his clothes.
The woman walked next door and knocked on Holland's door but received no response, court records state. She noticed blood on the exterior of Holland's apartment so she returned home to confront Hill.
Hill denied any involvement in the incident, the complaint states, so his girlfriend called 911 to ask deputies to check on Holland's well-being. Hill reportedly left before deputies arrived.
Investigators found another neighbor's doorbell camera had recorded video of a man walking toward Holland's apartment at 12:19 a.m. June 21 and walking away one hour and 21 minutes later, court records state. The woman identified the man in the video as Hill.
A subsequent search of Hill's apartment turned up what appeared to be blood on two doors, around a trashcan and on bed linens where he had reportedly been laying, court records state.
Hill was located around 9 p.m. June 22 in Winchester and arrested without incident, court records state. He was taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he continues to be held without bond.
An autopsy of Holland determined he died from wounds inflicted by a sharp-bladed weapon, the criminal complaint states. The woman said Hill had been in possession of a large blue folding knife on the day of the murder.
Last week, Hill was indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury for using a weapon in the commission of a felony. He has also been charged with second-degree murder, and an Aug. 30 preliminary hearing in Frederick County General District Court will determine if that charge should be considered for indictment as well.
No trial dates have been set in Frederick County Circuit Court. If convicted of both felonies, Hill would face a maximum of 45 years in prison, with three years of that sentence being the mandatory minimum for the weapon charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.