The crisp fall air around Winchester means apples abound, leaf peepers are hiking and another competitive dog dock diving season is wrapping up. Dog dock diving season? Never heard of it? Neither had Mary Ellen Duffy until just over a year ago. A veterinary tech suggested she get her water-loving Lab formally known as Amazing Gracie involved in the sport. Duffy and Gracie formed Team Crazy Gracie — Team Gracie for short —and dove into the sport.
Duffy, who lives in Bunker Hill, W.Va., taught middle school physical education for decades. Although she retired a few years ago, she is busier than ever. Many of her commitments revolve around her three Labradors: Gracie the dock diver, Keely the Blue Ridge Hospice therapy dog, and Bella, Keely’s mother and therapy dog trainee.
“I won’t let moss grow under my feet,” Duffy, 65, says.
It’s apparent that Duffy’s beloved dogs’ paws are moss free, too. Her dog Keely sits next to her, underneath a table at Hideaway Café on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall. Keely is wearing an official therapy dog vest having just come from Blue Ridge Hospice. It’s a tangible reminder that Duffy believes the human-pet connection is vital for many. And she is committed to helping her Labradors find activities to suit each one’s personality and energy level.
Gracie was not cut out to be a therapy dog, says Duffy. But she loved getting in the water from the get-go. Gracie’s high energy level indicated she might be a natural at dock diving. If a canine has those two traits, they might take naturally to dock diving, regardless of breed.
According to the North American Diving Dogs (NADD) website northamericadivingdogs.com, dogs of any breed can compete as long as they have an American Kennel Club (AKC) title. If they are not a specific breed, they just need to get an “all American” dog title from the AKC.
While all breeds are welcome, there are some breeds like whippets, shepherd mixes and dogs with long legs that seem to fare well in competitions. But it’s not just about the dog. Dog dock diving is a team effort. Duffy thinks any dog that likes water and follows obedience commands and any dog owner who has patience can make a great team.
She would know. Duffy and Gracie competed in their first dock diving competition a year ago and continue to build skills in all three dock diving disciplines — distance, air retrieve and hydro dash.
Duffy fondly remembers the day Gracie first got her feet (along with her tail and noggin) wet in competitive distance dock diving. In the distance discipline, the dog runs down a 40-foot long, 7½-foot wide dock covered in AstroTurf or another nonslick coating while the handler throws the pooch’s favorite retrieval toy into the water. The dog launches itself and the distance of the jump is recorded. One “splash” is two attempts. The highest score of the two jumps is counted.
Before competing, Duffy had to figure out which of Gracie’s toys would spur the canine to jump in most rapidly, but would also enable Duffy to execute a perfectly timed toss. After trial and error, the duo settled on a “bumper” toy with long frills. Frisbees are also allowed in the distance jump event.
Gracie’s first jump was a “plop.” She went off the dock. But there was virtually no distance to measure. Duffy says that first attempt was “like us looking off a high diving board at the water below.” But, she says, Gracie gained confidence.
A year later, a 19.3-foot jump placed Team Gracie in the top 25% regionally. That earned Duffy and Gracie an invitation to the 2022 NADD National Championship. The event will take place Oct. 26-30 in Springfield, Missouri.
But Duffy decided to skip nationals this year because she believes Gracie is going to get stronger and jump longer next season. She wants to keep stress out of the picture as they train and work to improve.
There is good reason to think Team Gracie has a bright future in the sport. The duo competed in the two other dock diving disciplines as well this year — air retrieve and hydro dash. Detailed regulations can be found at the NADD website.
During air retrieve, dogs get individual attempts to jump off the dock and retrieve or knock off a bumper toy that is suspended 6 feet above the pool to start. After each successful jump, the height is raised. The winning jump is the highest one. In hydro dash, the dog has to briskly swim out to retrieve a bumper and swim back to the dock. The trip is timed.
Gracie first tried hydro dash in August 2021. It took the canine 34 seconds. In the dock diving world, that wasn’t stellar. “I laughed and said ‘thank goodness it’s the end of the season.’ This season? 17.1! A light bulb went off for Gracie. She got it!”
Likewise for the air retrieve event. Gracie’s highest mark was 13 feet in the air. Duffy says they will start at the 13-foot mark next year and go up from there.
To say Duffy is enthusiastic about dogs would be an understatement. She admits interacting in the world with and through her dogs is a passion. “They make people happy, so I want the dogs to be happy.”
Growing up she was not allowed to have dogs. Once in her youth, a big beagle followed her home. It turned out to be pregnant. Her father said “nope.” His refrain was that she could have as many dogs as she wanted once she grew up. So, she does.
“Everybody knows animals keep you young and active,” she says. Duffy had knee replacements several years ago and says she really misses running. She continues to be an avid biker and hiker. But dock diving provides her something different. “It’s a nice outdoor physical outlet,” she says. And, she admits she feels a little rush when Gracie has a good splash. “There is a competitive aspect. But, I don’t want to ever forget that it is for fun. I avoid the stress.”
Duffy highly recommends the sport to others with water-loving dogs. She says it has given her the opportunity to meet new people as well, since there is downtime while waiting between splashes. “It’s not cheap, though,” she says. “And you have to travel a little.”
Right now Duffy and a handful of other area dog dock diving teams travel about an hour and twenty minutes from the Winchester area to Walnut Hill Farm K9 Sports in Reva, Virginia, where there is an official event pool. They also go to West Wind Diving Dogs in Biglerville, Pennsylvania, to train and compete. Biglerville is about 90 minutes away from Winchester.
For Duffy, it’s worth it. It’s obvious to her and others that Gracie feels as passionate about the pool as Duffy feels about her dogs. Duffy says Gracie lights up on the dock and gets so excited she froths at the mouth.
The teacher in Duffy likes the constant learning involved in the sport, too. She has spent a lot of time considering the “science” of it — learning how to toss the bumper at the right time as Gracie runs down the dock, exploring the timing of the throw, adjusting her position slightly to help her dog shave seconds off of its dash time.
Ultimately, dog dock diving for Duffy reveals a much bigger picture that harkens back to her decades’ long commitment to teaching.
“To teach a dog to dock dive,” she says “you have to have patience. You have to create a bond with a dog just like you create a bond with any student. You have to engage. You have to talk to them. It’s connection….love.”
