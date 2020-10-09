WINCHESTER — A woman whose chihuahua starved to death after she moved out of her home has avoided jail by maintaining good behavior for a year after her plea bargain.
In a deferred disposition, Betty Jo See was sentenced on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court to an amended charge of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor. She had been charged with animal torture causing death, a felony. An abandonment of an animal charge was dismissed last year as part of the plea agreement.
Police were contacted by See's relatives about her dog. Chicka's emaciated body was found during a search of a home in the 2600 block Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) an Oct. 22, 2018. See moved out of the home in September of that year. Police said no food or water was found in accessible areas for the dog, and feces was found in piles throughout the upper level of the home.
See, 56, was charged in November of 2018. She pleaded on Oct. 1 of last year and was on unsupervised probation for a year.
The case was originally prosecuted by attorney Nicholas L. Manthos who is no longer with the county commonwealth's attorney's office. Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew M. Robbins, who prosecuted the case on Thursday, said after the sentencing that he didn't have specifics on what led to the original plea agreement, but See had complied with the terms of it.
That piece of trash; she ought to be starved. If people don't want animals, why do they get them.
Most of the time, they take care of them. Obviously she couldn't anymore. Instead of doing the right thing and taking the dog to a shelter or a trusted friend, she left it to fend for itself. The same thing should be done to those who do this to animals. Disgusting.
