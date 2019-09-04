GORE — A dog stuck on a rock ledge 50 to 60 feet off the ground in the 7500 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County about 5 p.m. on Monday was rescued by firefighters.
Winchester firefighters from Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, assisted by firefighters from the Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, used a 75-foot ladder truck to rescue the white and black husky mix after it was determined the dog could not be rescued by personnel on foot, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The dog owner, who lives in the 7000 block of Northwestern Pike, said the dog ran down an embankment and landed on the rock ledge, where it found itself stranded.
After the rescue, the dog was reunited with its owner.
