GAINESBORO — Firefighters rescued 13 puppies and seven adult dogs from a house fire on Friday afternoon at a home at 231 Gun Barrel Lane in Frederick County that officials described as being full of feces and urine.
No one was hurt in the fire, which began in the living room wall of the one-floor, 2,052-square-foot home, according to William E. Pifer III, a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department assistant fire marshal.
Pifer said firefighters arrived at 2:25 p.m. and contained the fire at 2:49 p.m.
Pifer said clutter in the basement hampered firefighting efforts, and there could’ve been a major conflagration if the fire had spread to the basement due to materials stored there. He said the fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical circuit connected to an air conditioning unit.
Oreo’s Rescue Legacy, a nonprofit animal shelter, operates at the home, according to the group’s Facebook page. Pifer said members of the group took the dogs after the fire.
The home was declared uninhabitable due to the fire damage and “hoarding conditions” in the house, according to Mark Fleet, county building code official.
“There was animal feces and urine throughout the home,” he said. “I didn’t make it in real far. I went in to the point where you couldn’t walk without walking through feces and urine and that was enough for me. If you can’t get into the house without walking through it, that’s not a safe living condition.”
The home is owned by Tammy Smith Barr and William A. Barr, according to county property records. In November, Tammy Barr was convicted in Frederick County General District Court of inadequate animal care by an owner and three counts of a dog running at large. Seven counts of inadequate animal care by an owner were dropped.
Barr on Monday downplayed the convictions. Barr said she typically only keeps six dogs in the home. She said there were 20 dogs in the home for the last couple weeks because people who had adopted the dogs returned them.
Barr, whose group became a nonprofit last year and was formed in 2016 or 2017, said she was trying to place the dogs. “When the dogs aren’t being taken care of properly, you have to pull them back to get them to a good foster [owner] who can take care of them.”
Barr said the basement was full of antiques from a home where she previously lived. She said she was planning to auction the items.
Barr, who is temporarily living with relatives, said the rescue group will probably be dissolved. “At this point, I plan on moving out of state,” she said.
(3) comments
She should be moving into a prison instead of out of state.
Amen to that. How was she still able to have dogs anyway?
Caption - 13 adult dogs, 7 puppies First paragraph - 7 adult dogs, 13 puppies. Do they have proofreaders at the Star?
