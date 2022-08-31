CLEAR BROOK — Two local growers have joined forces to provide customers a wider selection of fruits and vegetables.
Cline’s Farm in Frederick County partnered earlier this year with Mayfair Farm of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, to sell an expanded lineup of produce and more in a single location, Cline’s Farm Market at 920 Hopewell Road in Clear Brook.
Beth and Eugene Nowak of Mayfair Farm previously oversaw operations at Freight Station Farmers Market, 315 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester, but that market shut down in April after 35 years of doing business.
On May 7, Beth Nowak started selling her Mayfair Farm products at Cline’s Farm Market, which was established in the 1960s.
“By putting the two [farm markets] together, we’re able to provide a wider selection and better service for the increasing population of the area,” Beth Nowak said on Wednesday morning as she and Becky Price, operator of Cline’s Farm, welcomed shoppers to the expanded Cline’s Farm Market.
“It’s been going wonderful,” Price said Wednesday about the partnership. “Our new motto here is, ‘We’re doing it better together.’”
Mayfair provides the market with blackberries, raspberries, beans, cucumbers, potatoes, baked goods, preserves, fresh-cut flowers and fish that has been brought in from Alaska. Cline’s contributions include corn, assorted small vegetables, squash, tomatoes, apples, peaches, plums and nectarines.
Nowak said the location of Cline’s Farm Market is ideal because in northern Frederick County, there are few places to buy fresh food.
“You either have to go to the Martin’s [grocery store] in Sunnyside or the Food Lion [grocery store] in Inwood [West Virginia],” she said.
It’s also a perk to have Cline’s Farm Market on the same property as the farm itself.
“They [customers] like coming to the farm and seeing where the food is actually grown,” Price said.
“They like playing with the cats and seeing the cows,” Nowak added. “Kids love it here.”
Nowak and Price have actually been doing business together for years. When Freight Station Farmers Market was still in operation, Nowak sold corn and fruit from Cline’s Farm at her Mayfair Farm stall on West Boscawen Street.
“She’d stop here [to pick up produce] on her way into town,” Price said.
In exchange, Mayfair Farm would bring its early-season tomatoes to Cline’s so that market could sell them while waiting for Cline’s Farm’s own tomato crops to ripen.
Nowak said it makes sense for small farms to combine forces in order to stand a chance against large-scale commercial growers.
“We have to compete not just with the big farmers but also with Costco, Walmart, every restaurant around,” Nowak said. “Just one penny out of every dollar is spent on local food. That’s it.”
Cline’s Farm Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It can also serve clients by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday if customers call 540-662-5684 in advance.
Starting in November, Cline’s Farm Market will most likely operate on Saturdays only.
“It depends on what the weather does and what we have to offer clientele,” Price said.
It’s possible the market could even become a year-round operation.
“It’s up in the air,” Nowak said. “It has to be worthwhile for people to come. But if you can keep people coming throughout the winter months, you don’t have to go out and find them again in the spring when you open up.”
To learn more about Cline’s Farm Market, visit its Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3KzsZ9K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.