WINCHESTER — It's easy to pigeonhole domestic violence as something that only happens behind closed doors, but the truth is, it rarely stays at home.
When abused women and men have jobs, they run the risk of having their physical and emotional injuries noticed by coworkers. Sometimes, in order to prevent others from discovering their secrets, they'll take unscheduled personal days more frequently than their peers.
"Even when they come back, they're still coping with the trauma of the violence and they may not be as productive because they're dealing with stress and anxiety," said Faith Power, executive director The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, which provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Sadly, the effects of domestic abuse on the workplace can be much more horrific than diminished productivity.
"All you have to do is turn on the TV and you'll see many of these workplace shootings have their roots in domestic violence," Power said. "A lot of employers are developing domestic violence policies to try to address the issue."
Winchester Medical Center, the region's largest employer, recognizes the importance of helping workers who are being abused at home.
Grady W. "Skip" Phillips III, president of Winchester Medical Center and senior vice president of its corporate parent, Valley Health System, said his staff is in the business of helping others, including the people they work with on a daily basis.
"We train all of our staff involved in direct care to recognize abuse and neglect," Phillips said.
Once an abuse victim is willing to ask for help, the hospital activates a formal assistance plan.
"Our employee assistance program includes everything from counseling services to ... specific strategies to help with issues," Phillips said. "There are trained counselors available through a telephone-based service, and then there are additional services available if needed."
Phillips could not say how many staff hours have been lost at Winchester Medical Center due to domestic violence victims missing work or performing below potential, but he has no doubt it is occurring.
"We tend to see it more in terms of intermittent leave, in terms of distractions while they're in the workplace," Phillips said. "In general, we see family and medical leave growing in the organization for a variety of different reasons, and we're fairly certain that domestic violence is one of the things that impacts that."
Alarmingly, new research indicates that domestic violence can even be linked to terrorism.
"Because it's such a new area, I don't think we truly know right now what those connections are, but it certainly is something that people are taking a look at," Power said.
In a 2001 Psychology Today article entitled "What Domestic Batterers Can Teach Us About Terrorism," author and psychologist Susan Heitler asserts that the mentality of people who commit violence at home is comparable to those who join terrorist groups.
"Terrorism is a large-scale version of domestic violence," Heitler wrote. "Terrorists treat populations the way domestic abusers treat their spouses and/or children. The abuser mentality in both cases makes domination a life goal."
According to Heitler, domestic abusers, terrorists, dictators and schoolyard bullies share several attributes:
- A preoccupation with controlling and dominating others.
- A belief that their ways are correct, while their victims' ways are wrong.
- Gradually escalating from verbal abuse to physical violence.
- Justifying their violent acts as a legitimate way to handle differences.
- Having little to no recognition of the inappropriateness of their actions, but instead blaming victims for causing the violence.
Heitler contends that psychologists, police, educators and employers are becoming more well-versed in ways to stop and prevent domestic violence, but abuse victims need to understand the abuse they endure at home could eventually grow into something that impacts a lot of their friends and acquaintances.
"The violence isn't going to stop; it tends to escalate and get worse over time," Power said.
Employers, she added, need to make sure policies are in place to help workers who are being abused by a loved one.
"It's no different than supporting an employee who has a substance abuse issue," Power said. "Domestic violence needs to be recognized, and the victims need to be supported."
To learn more about The Laurel Center and the services it offers to victims of domestic and sexual violence, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
