WINCHESTER — A 19-year-old man is accused of beating his juvenile girlfriend and holding her against her will.
Police said the incident occurred at the man’s home in the 500 block of Fox Drive and was reported at 6:42 p.m. on Friday. The girl said she was lying on a bed at the home of her boyfriend, Phoebus Mikael Apollo McNealy, when he got upset about a picture on her phone, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Anna Marie Shelton’s criminal complaint. The complaint didn’t say what the picture was of.
McNealy is accused of hitting and choking the girl, according to the complaint. When she tried to call 911, the girl said McNealy took her phone and hit her on the head with it. The girl agreed to leave with McNealy and once out of the home, she said she called her mother for help. McNealy then punched her in the face and she ran, the complaint states.
Shelton said the girl had a blackened right eye and complained of rib and leg pain. She was treated and released from Winchester Medical Center, according to an email on Monday from police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan.
McNealy was arrested at his home and charged with assault and battery, abduction, strangulation and preventing a 911 call. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday night. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29.
In the article it said she ran... keep running, as far away from him as you can!! Don’t let him sweet talk you when he’s released.. you’re young and given another chance, it’ll happen over and over again : (
Nice mugshot. Wife beater t-shirt. How original.
Ooooh, big man. Got himself an underage girlfriend and abuses her. I hope her father comes looking for him in the dead of night and gives him what he deserves.
