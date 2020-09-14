WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of headbutting and kicking his grandmother in the head and biting his brother during an attack in his home on Perry Road in Frederick County around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The grandmother had cuts on both arms and a lump on her forehead, and the brother had bloodstains on his clothing when police arrived, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Eric R. Cutter of the county Sheriff’s Office. Tyler William Jones was found in the home with his wrists tied with a phone cord.
The woman said Jones came home from work angry, yelled at her and knocked her to the ground. She said he then headbutted her, broke the window and pulled out the screen. When she tried to stop him from getting into her other grandson’s bedroom, she said Jones pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the head. She said Jones was about to kick her in the head again when the other grandson tackled him. “She thought Tyler was going to kill her,” Cutter wrote.
The other grandson said he was able to tie up Jones’ wrists with a the cord, but Jones bit him in the leg while he was doing it. He said Jones choked him when they were struggling outside the home before the rampage began. Cutter said the other grandson had marks on his neck and his left leg was bleeding from a bite mark.
Jones was arrested on Friday by Winchester police. He was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member. The 26-year-old Jones appeared on Monday in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
He was being held without bond on Monday evening at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He is due back in court at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Drugs. Bet he failed a test and got fired from his job. Loser.
