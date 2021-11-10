WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of stalking, assaulting and robbing his ex-girlfriend after she tried to leave him.
The incident began on Oct. 30 at a county gas station, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Blake A. Armstrong of the county Sheriff's Office. The woman said she'd lived with Austin Tailor Jeller for a year. She met him at the gas station to tell him she was breaking up with him. She said he followed her to her parents' house and to a convenience store, despite her telling him to stop following her. She said Jeller then followed her to the Party City store in Stephenson where she said he assaulted her and took her phone and wallet and fled in a truck.
Armstrong wrote that he stopped the truck on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and found the woman's phone and wallet in the truck. The phone's screen had been shattered. The woman said Jeller did it.
Armstrong said a liquor bottle was in the truck, Jeller smelled of alcohol, and he failed a field sobriety test. Jeller refused a portable breath test and Breathalyzer test, according to Armstrong. Jeller, 28, of the 2600 block of Senseny Road, was charged with robbery, assault and battery of a family member, stalking, driving under the influence, refusal to take a breath test and petty larceny.
Jeller was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.
