WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of smashing a flower pot over the head of a woman with whom he has children and punching her multiple times at a local home on Nov. 10.
Police were called to the residence at 9:23 p.m. over a domestic dispute. Winchester Police Officer Kaitlin E. Dick wrote in a criminal complaint that when she arrived, the woman was bleeding from the face. The woman said Marcus Nephtali Miller, also known as Marcus Neftali Miller, questioned her about whether another man had been at the home and said it was “life or death for her to be honest.” She said Miller then attacked her and smashed her phone to prevent her from calling police. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries, according to an email on Monday from police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan.
Miller, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue, was not at the home when police arrived. Behan said he was arrested on Friday at Winchester Medical Center.
Miller was charged with malicious wounding, the third of subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member, violation of a protective order and damaging a phone to prevent a 911 call. Miller is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. He was being held without bond on Monday at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
The 39-year-old Miller has a history of violence. In 2001, he was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman in Miami Dade County in Florida and sentenced to six years and three months, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. In 2010 in Palm Beach County in Florida, he was convicted of robbery and sentenced to seven years.
While incarcerated, Miller had numerous disciplinary violations, which increased his time in prison. The violations included attempted battery of a corrections officer, aggravated assault of an inmate, participating in a disturbance and making threats.
