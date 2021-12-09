WINCHESTER — An attempted murder charge was dropped on Wednesday against a city man accused of holding a knife to woman's throat.
Ernesto Anthony Newman is accused of attacking the woman, with whom he was in a long-term relationship, and holding the knife to her throat outside their home in the 200 block of East Pall Mall Street around 9 a.m. on Oct. 8. In a criminal complaint, police Officer Ignatius F. Perry wrote that the woman and two witnesses said Newman threw the woman to the ground and choked and slammed her head on the ground. They said he then went into his home and returned with a knife, which he held to her throat while "repeatedly stating he was going to kill her." Police said Newman surrendered peacefully to officers.
Newman appeared briefly in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Wednesday. Judge Elizabeth Kellas Burton approved the request of Nicole M. Spicer, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, to dismiss the charge. Spicer didn't say why the charge was dropped and couldn't be reached after the hearing. Heather D. Hovermale, commonwealth's attorney, said after the hearing that prosecutors in her office typically don't comment about ongoing cases.
Newman, 50, still faces malicious wounding and strangulation charges. A Winchester Circuit Court jury is scheduled to decide on Dec. 14 whether to indict Newman.
