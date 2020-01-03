STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook girls’ basketball coach Erick Green Sr. said the Pioneers hadn’t used a 1-2-2 zone defense much in games this year, but Millbrook looked like experts on Friday night at Sherando.
After scoring just four points in the first three minutes and 40 seconds, Millbrook exploded with 32 in the next eight minutes to take a 36-5 lead.
The Pioneers cruised from there and defeated Sherando 65-30 to improve to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Millbrook’s trapping zone harassed Sherando (6-7, 2-3) throughout the first half. The Pioneers forced 12 turnovers while holding the Warriors to just five shot attempts in the first half. The Warriors hoisted 16 shots in the second quarter but only made two, part of a 4-for-21 first half in which they turned the ball over 17 times.
With sophomore point guard Avery O’Roke scoring 19 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, Millbrook went into the break with a 47-13 lead. The Pioneers led 36-5 with 4:44 left in the half on a O’Roke steal and layup.
Senior forward Ali Hauck (17 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals) was a force on both ends of the floor. She scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Pioneers took a 19-5 lead, and she finished the first half with 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
“That may have been one of the best first halves we’ve played all year,” said Green, whose team also had a 25-16 rebounding edge in the first half. “Just playing team basketball, [applying] defensive pressure and finishing at the rim. I’m very proud of them.”
Green said the Pioneers worked on the 1-2-2 in practice recently not just so they can see how well they do with it defensively, but also so Millbrook’s own offense can be prepared for it.
“We know teams are going to try that against us, so we learned how to go against it offensively, and now we’ve learned how to use it against other teams,” Green said.
Offensively, Green said Millbrook wanted to focus on getting the ball to the rim and not settling for outside shots. Though it was a 3-pointer by Emily Magee (all of her nine points came on 3’s in the first half) that made it 7-0 after a 2-for-11 start from the field for the Pioneers, Millbrook was relentless in attacking the basket.
“The first half, the intensity was there,” Hauck said. “We were performing well, we were executing well.”
The Pioneers’ defense created numerous transition opportunities, but Millbrook also worked on passing the ball inside — mainly to Hauck — to set up high-percentage shots. Magee’s basket started a stretch in which Millbrook (21-of-42 shooting in the first half) made 12 of its next 14 shots.
“We didn’t want to start the game off shooting 3’s,” Green said. “We wanted to attack the basket and work the ball to the point where we get can get some open shots.”
O’Roke finished the first quarter by laying in a basket to beat the buzzer after a Hauck steal started a fastbreak opportunity.
“We always try and push the ball up the court,” said O’Roke, who also had six steals Friday. “We want to score before [the defense] gets set.”
With freshman Kennedi Rooks (five points) recently added to the lineup — Friday was her third game — Millbrook can play even harder because of added depth.
Sherando settled down a bit in the second half and was only outscored by a point (Millbrook led 57-23 after three quarters), but Warriors coach Brooklyn Wilson said the Pioneers’ pressure was too much for her team to handle at the outset.
“We knew we were going to see a lot of pressure, but it’s hard to necessarily prepare for what you’re going to see in practice,” Wilson said. “I thought our guards did a good job of continuing to fight through it. It just took us a little too long to settle in and get used to the pressure.
“A lot of the passes you can make against certain teams, you can’t make against Millbrook. It took us a little while to figure that out.”
Wilson said Sherando can take Friday’s game as a learning experience. The Warriors added another piece to its lineup Friday in junior guard Asia James after she had been out all season with an injury, and she joins a team that she feels is getting better.
“We talk as a team after every game and evaluate ourselves,” Wilson said. “Even when we do get a loss, we learn about good things that can be built upon, and we use our mistakes as learning opportunities to get better. Because of injuries we’ve had a lot of girls playing out of position with players they’ve never played with before, so getting a steady stream of girls in the game I think will help as we continue forward.”
The Warriors were led on Friday by Grace Burke (nine points, all of 3-pointers), Bella Entsminger (six points) and Ella Carlson (six points).
