WINCHESTER — This time, it was Dominion which emerged victorious in a heart-stopping thriller.
The Titans defeated Millbrook 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 15-13) in Tuesday's Region 4C volleyball semifinals at Casey Gymnasium, this after losing to the Pioneers 3-2 at the same location in last year's regional semifinals.
Dominion wasn't able to hold a 14-13 lead in last year's fifth set, as Millbrook scored three straight points to win 16-14. Sophomore opposite Kaitlyn Demitz made sure the Titans took full advantage of their first match point on Tuesday, as the left-hander slammed a ball down the middle for her 18th kill to set off a celebration.
Both teams showed exceptional grit in a match that saw five lead changes and 10 ties in the fifth set. But the Dulles District tournament champions Titans (18-6) won the last two points against Millbrook (21-3) to clinch a Class 4 state tournament berth.
The Titans will play at James Wood (22-1), a 3-1 winner over Rock Ridge in Tuesday's other semifinal, at 7 p.m. in Thursday's championship match.
Millbrook was hosting Tuesday's match as a result of its 3-0 win against James Wood in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament championship, which avenged two regular-season losses. The Pioneers played exceptionally in all phases against the Colonels, but Millbrook wasn't as efficient against the Titans.
"I think we were off just a little bit in about everything," Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. "We played so sharp the other night against James Wood. We didn't match that tonight. That was the effort it was going to take to beat [Dominion]. They're an exceptional team, so we had to be on our game at every level."
After committing a total of 16 attack and service errors in the first two sets, Millbrook had only seven of those errors in the last three games. But the Pioneers missed out on a golden opportunity to build off their rally from 18-10 down to win the third set by falling behind 12-2 to start the fourth game, and Dominion was just a bit better in the fifth set.
"[Dominion's] serve receive was on, and they were able to run their middles," said Millbrook senior setter Madison Koeller (42 assists, four kills, three blocks). "They're a good team."
Ten of the 16 players on this year's Dominion team were on last year's varsity roster. Titans coach Phuong Tat said his team didn't want to look at Tuesday as a chance at redemption, but rather an opportunity to enjoy playing together and create memories together.
Dominion's players certainly won't forget Tuesday's match. A year ago, the Titans watched Millbrook rally from a 2-1 deficit in sets. By preparing for a battle, they came out on top to rally from 2-1 down Tuesday.
"We knew [Millbrook] was going to fight," said Dominion senior libero Haley Gill, the team's only returning First Team All-Dulles selection from 2021. "We knew that they were going to fight every single point.
"And we had to stay calm. [Millbrook] had an amazing crowd in here tonight, and it was really loud, so it was hard to hear each other. But we calmed down. Our seniors stepped up. We knew what we needed to do. It felt like all our hard work paid off."
The Pioneers struck first. Dominion led 17-14 at one point in the first set, but Millbrook took the lead for good with a 5-0 run. Junior outside hitter Gracie Behneke (18 total kills) closed it out with her eighth kill.
In the second game, the Pioneers led by as many as five points (13-8) but the Titans took their first lead at 21-20 on an ace by senior Anna Adiaconitei. A kill by Behneke wiped out a 23-22 Dominion lead, but the Titans closed it out with a kill from senior middle blocker Maya Van Wyngaardt (12 kills, three blocks) and an ace from senior outside hitter Kennedy Seekford (10 kills, three aces).
Millbrook took a 7-3 lead in the third set, and two runs of dominance transpired. Dominion went on a 15-3 run to take an 18-10 lead, but the Pioneers answered with a 16-6 run to take the set and prompt roars from their fans. Millbrook erased two set points with a closing 4-0 run that featured a kill by Koeller, two from Behneke and a serve from senior defensive specialist Mikayla Doherty that the Titans couldn't return.
"We just told them to play for each other," said Milton of the timeout she took with the Pioneers down 17-10. "Keep working so we could try and get some momentum into the fourth there. When we pulled the third one out, that was huge."
Gill said the Titans told each other to put the third set behind them, and they clearly did. Gill had three aces as part of a 6-0 run that put the Titans up 12-2, and Demitz (four aces in the match) had eight of Dominion's 16 kills in the fourth set.
"We increased our serving intensity," said Phat, whose team had four aces in the second set, seven in the third and five in the fourth. "I think that made a lot of difference."
Millbrook's fans got on their feet and cheered loudly to fire up the Pioneers in between the fourth and fifth sets.
The two teams went back and forth with each other throughout the fifth, but Millbrook's last lead came when Valentina Burrill (five blocks) jumped up to smack a Dominion return that sailed over the net to the floor to make it 8-7.
Demitz had two kills and Van Wyngaardt one in a 3-0 run to make it 13-10, then two Behneke kills and an Ashley Roberts ace made it 13-13. A diving Dominion dig that went toward the net and dropped on Millbrook's side in a scramble put the Titans up 14-13, and then Demitz finished it.
"This is my first year going to states," Gill said. "It means the world. We're going to try and go for that state championship."
The Pioneers certainly looked like one of the state title contenders in Class 4, which is wide open this year with 10-time defending champion Loudoun County out of the picture.
As Milton said, Tuesday's loss doesn't take away from an excellent Millbrook season. The Pioneers lost four All-Region players, including three college players, from last year, but extended their streak of regional qualifying seasons to six and defended their district tournament title.
"It was a good season," Milton said. "I'm just disappointed for them to not be able to go on."
Milton will definitely miss her four seniors Koeller, Roberts, Doherty and Rylee Coffman. Milton paused for seven seconds to collect herself when asked about those players.
"They're an exceptional group," Milton said. "They had exceptional seniors as teammates when they were juniors last year, and they really were sponges and absorbed from them everything, from playing on the court to being great teammates. They've been exceptional teammates to the rest of the girls, and I'm just thankful for that.
"The heart and soul and energy they've put into this program, I can't say enough about that."
Koeller will be keeping tabs on the underclassmen.
"I wish we could have gone farther," Koeller said. "But this team was incredible this year. I see so much potential in them in the future. Hopefully, they can win a regional championship sometime in the future."
The Pioneers were also led by Berkeley Konrady (12 kills), Camdyn Lockley (11 kills) and Gigi Norris (20 digs).
