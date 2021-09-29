Your cellphone rings and you answer it. A feeling of dread rises as you hear the caller, who says he is from the sheriff’s office, tells you that you missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for your arrest.
You’re in a panic, not believing this could be happening to you. The caller is convincing. He tells you that to resolve the problem you can pay the fine of $500 by sending money through a wire transfer or buying multiple gift cards and mailing them to a certain location.
This is just one of a number of scams thieves are using to convince you to give them your money. During a recent interview, Sgt. Terry Fritts, of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said such scams present a difficult situation for everyone involved.
“It’s difficult for us to even investigate,” he said. “We do pick up the ball, and we run with it as far as we can. However, a lot of times we reach a dead end when we find that the bad guys used all these different VPNs [virtual private networks] to bounce off of and we don’t actually know where the bad guy is from.
“And when we do finally trace them out, usually we would find that these people aren’t even in the United States and then that’s where our hands are tied because once it becomes an international incident, if it doesn’t meet a certain threshold of money, then the feds don’t even look at it. Now, you can report it to the FBI, you can report it to the Attorney General’s Office and you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission, and all those agencies will pick it up and look at it, but it may not meet the criteria for them to pursue charges.”
Gift card scams are the most common way scammers are stealing money from consumers, with $245 million going to scammers via gift cards since 2018, the FTC reports on its website, ftc.gov.
“Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. But they’re popular with scammers because they’re easy for people to find and buy, and they have fewer protections for buyers compared to some other payment options. They’re more like cash: once you use the card, the money on it is gone. Scammers like this,” states the FTC website at www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/gift-card-scams. “No real business or government agency will ever insist you pay them with a gift card. Anyone who demands to be paid with a gift card is a scammer.”
An FTC news release sent out in February notes that the FTC had 2.2 million fraud reports and consumers lost $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020.
One local resident, D.E.B, of Frederick County (her name is not being used to protect her identity), received a call in May from a man who said that her Amazon credit card had been compromised and that he needed her help in tracing the thief. To do so, he told her to buy three $500 Target gift cards — a total of $1,500. He was so convincing that she went out and bought the cards. He remained on the phone while she did this, and when she had the cards, he asked her for the PIN numbers.
D.E.B. said she realized she had been had a few hours later and called police.
“I filled out the fraud report and she (the deputy) told me there wasn’t anything else she could do,” D.E.B. said during a phone interview.
While on the phone with the scammer, she said she feared that someone was racking up a “humongous bill” on her credit card.
“I try not to have over $6,000 on a credit card, mostly for that (reason),” she said.
So far, her efforts to recoup the money she lost have not gone far. Her bank told her it could not help because she gave the scammer the information he needed to steal her money.
Internet scams are also popular with scammers. The Winchester Police Department sees a lot of fraud reports involving technology scams, such as sending an email that accesses private information when opened or by clicking a link in the email, according to Cpl. Brian South.
“Or emails claiming to be from Apple, for example, asking for personal information such as Social Security numbers,” South states in an email.
He states his department has seen reports on the gift card scam “where someone is told to buy a number of gift cards to send a payment for bail for a family member, or because there is an arrest warrant for them or their power or water is about to shut off.”
He notes that other scams reported include the prize scam, in which someone is informed they won a prize but have to pay a certain amount to receive the prize, and the secret shopper scam, in which a person is mailed a check to cash, told to keep part of it and asked to send a money gram to “rate” their customer experience. “They then find out later the check was bad.”
Fritts said his department also receives reports of internet scams.
You’ll get this junk email, he said, that alerts you to suspicious activity on your account. To dispute the claim, the mail would say “click here.”
“It’s just a fake email and it will send you to a website a bad guy has created that looks just like an Amazon account or financial institution,” he said, adding that they want you to put your login information so they can steal your login and then pretend to be you.
If it’s a financial institution, he said scammers can steal your money via wire transfers because they have your login information. Or if they have your Amazon account information, “they’ll just place a bunch of orders and have the orders sent to wherever they want.”
Catching these crooks is difficult, so many local, state and federal agencies, as well as businesses, have set up programs to educate the public.
“Education is the best by far,” Fritts said, noting that area police department representatives have discussed scams and fraud with senior citizens attending TRIAD conferences. TRIAD is a program composed of law enforcement, community organizations and senior citizens to share crime prevention and awareness information. Fritts works with the TRIAD in Warren County and previously worked with the Top of Virginia TRIAD.
Fritts offered these tips to avoid scams.
“If somebody calls you or contacts you and asks you for information, if it’s a legit company they already have it so there’s no need for you to confirm it, no need for you to give out your birthday, your address, your Social (Security number), driver’s license or any financial information,” he said. “And if somebody does call you, just hang up. If it was a legit company, you call the legit company’s phone number and say, ‘I’ve just received a phone call from someone from Amazon or this bank and they claim to be this bank, did you guys just call me?’ If it was real, they are going to tell you, ‘hey, there was an issue with your account’ when you call them. Don’t ever give out anything on something you get contacted on.”
Sgt. Whitney Mauck, of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, states in an email that her department receives reports of gift card scams as well as those involving home improvement, telemarketing, internet fraud and tax identification theft. To avoid being scammed, she advises residents to place their phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry and not to send payments without reading contracts.
“Never buy over the phone unless you have initiated the call. Never confirm bank information/any information to unfamiliar companies, only open email attachments from known senders,” she states.
Some ways to spot a scam, she notes, include someone threatening arrest or legal action if no payments are sent, misspellings and grammar mistakes and requests for payment by gift card or pre-paid card, cash or wire transfer.
“A scammer will be reluctant to answer any questions, or will then begin questioning you as to why you want to know the information. Or they will flat out refuse to give it to you. Ask for their name, company, address of the business, etc.,” she states.
FILE A REPORT
Anyone who loses money to a scam is urged to report it to authorities. Fritz said that helps police get the word out to the public about the scam so that others are aware of it. Reports can also be filed with the FBI, the FTC and the Virginia Attorney General’s office:
Federal Trade Commission
• Phone: 1-877-FTC-HELP
• Online: ReportFraud.ftc.gov
• Mail: Federal Trade Commission, CRC-240, Washington, D.C. 20580
• Scam alerts: www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts
• FTC Do Not Call Registry: www.donotcall.gov
Register by phone — call from number the you wish to register: Toll Free: 1-866-290-4236
Toll Free: 1-888-382-1222TTY
FBI
• Information and report a scam: www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety
Virginia Attorney General’s Office
• Online: www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection
• Phone: Consumer Protection Hotline, 800-552-9963
• More information on scams: www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/index.php/scams-information
