WINCHESTER — Nearly 200 students currently enrolled in Winchester and Frederick County public schools are homeless.
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley‘s Women United committee wants these kids and their families to have comfortable places to sleep at night, so volunteers are conducting a drive this month to collect new air mattresses and bedding items.
“We are at 80% of our goal to get 150 air mattresses,” Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment, said on Thursday about the drive that began on Feb. 7 and ends on Feb. 28.
Along with air mattresses, Women United Chairwoman Yolanda Barbier Gibson said the United Way NSV is collecting air pumps to inflate the mattresses, pillows, comforters, blankets and sheets. All sizes of sheets are being accepted, but the biggest need is for twin-size sheet sets.
Even though the collection drive is only halfway through, an SUV filled with 42 air mattresses and other donated bedding items made an early delivery Thursday to Bright Futures, a nonprofit that works with the city and county school systems to address the needs of less-fortunate students.
“We know kids do not function well in school if they have not had a good night’s sleep,” said Nancy Mango, director of Bright Futures Winchester-Frederick County. “We started offering air mattresses about four years ago because our belief is, if we can get kids up off the floor and get a good night’s sleep, their performance in school the next day increases by at least 50%.
“Not all of the kids we help with air mattresses are homeless,” Mango continued. “We have high school kids that couch surf, meaning they move from place to place to place. Getting them a nice air mattress to sleep on and bedding they can put in their backpack means they’ve always got a bed, no matter where they go.”
Additionally, Bright Futures provides air mattresses and bedding to families that can’t afford to buy furnishings. Mango said the donated mattresses make it so they have a comfortable place to sleep “while they try to build their resources to buy actual beds.”
Sometimes, the people who receive assistance from agencies like Bright Futures are eager to return the favor as soon as they are able. Just ask Alexis LaPorte, a member of United Way NSV’s Leadership Council.
“I was a single mom and I struggled for a long time,” LaPorte said on Thursday. “I found that by being a part of the United Way, I could help people who are like I once was. That’s what it’s about.”
Donations of air mattresses, air pumps, sheet sets, comforters and pillows may be made to the United Way NSV through an Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/35ab8Ww or dropped off at First Bank and Trust branches, The Winchester Group, Navy Federal Credit Union, Shenandoah University or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank branches. Monetary donations can be made at unitedwaynsv.org, and the cash will be used to buy bedding items.
Donated items will be given to community service organizations that work directly with people in need within the United Way NSV’s service area. In addition to Bright Futures, beneficiaries include Page One in Luray, the Clarke County Education Foundation in Berryville and Family Promise of Shenandoah County in Woodstock.
Elise Stine-Dolinar, senior director of advancement for United Way NSV, said all donated items will stay in the jurisdiction where they were contributed. That means mattresses dropped off in Winchester or Frederick County will go to Bright Futures, mattresses in Clarke County will go to the Clarke County Education Foundation and so on.
To find out more about the United Way NSV’s air mattress and bedding drive, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
