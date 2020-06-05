WINCHESTER — A corporate donation has made it possible for a local nonprofit to continue fighting crime for another year.
On Wednesday, John Miller, owner of the Miller Auto Group of Winchester, presented an $1,800 check to the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers. The money will cover the organization’s annual service fee for P3, a smartphone app that allows people to submit tips on criminal investigations and suspects.
P3, developed by Anderson Software LLC of Texas, is used by more than 400 crime-fighting agencies worldwide. The local Crime Solvers organization started offering it last year as an alternative to its telephone hotline, 540-665-TIPS.
From February 2019 through January of this year, Crime Solvers received 407 tips through the P3 app and had 737 follow-up interactions with tipsters. Those interactions ranged from updating a suspect’s location in real time to telling authorities if the person was in the possession of weapons.
Prior to the app’s implementation, Michelle Cunningham, Frederick County’s P3 administrator for Crime Solvers, said the hotline was netting an average of just five to 10 tips per month.
Crime Solvers offers cash rewards to people whose information leads to an arrest. Data submitted to Crime Solvers in its first year of P3’s use led to $3,250 in cash being awarded to tipsters, according to Jim Pearce, the organization’s president.
Information can be submitted confidentially, regardless of whether a person calls the Crime Solvers hotline or uses the P3 app. The only time a tipster must provide his or her name is to collect a reward.
For more information, visit Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers’ Facebook page.
