As inflation continues to drive up the prices of groceries and gas around the area, residents who rely on food pantries are having trouble accessing affordable food.
Officials at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which has distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Verona and Winchester, said they've seen clients struggling to afford the food items or they're having a hard time traveling to grocery stores or even their nearest food pantry.
“Food and fuel are two of the biggest costs that are affecting folks in our area,” said Les Sinclair, communications and public relations manager for the food bank.
“We do have enough food for everybody,” he said. “And Blue Ridge Area Food Bank can keep up with the demand.”
But although federal funding and donations — such as from The Emergency Food Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture — are providing enough food, he said that many of the regular donations from retail locations are dwindling as inflation persists.
“It is certainly a challenge,” Sinclair said. “The need for helping pantries and food banks didn’t go away.”
The problem, he said, is that inflation has a domino effect, and companies that deliver food are hit just as hard as their clients when it comes to travel costs.
Inflation is up 12.2% for the month, Sinclair said on Wednesday.
Diesel fuel costs twice as much as it did at this time last year, he said.
As for food, depending on the source, the cost of buying produce has risen from 17 cents per pound about eight months ago to 28 cents per pound, which Sinclair pointed out is a 65% increase.
In fiscal year 2022, the Lord Fairfax branch served 38,127 people each month through 50 partner agencies, food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
People can help the food bank in several ways:
• They can volunteer by giving their time to the food bank or their local food pantry.
• They can donate nonperishable food items to their food pantry or area distribution center.
• They can give money that will be used by the food bank to buy food at a reduced cost.
Giving food is a great way to add variety to a food pantry’s usual collection, Sinclair said.
“It helps with cultural diversity,” he said.
He asked that people give food that they would want in their own cupboard.
Depending on their abilities, “They can also give their talents,” Sinclair said.
People can visit brafb.org/foodfinder to locate all their area food pantries.
The food bank has made some changes in recent years to focus more on nutrition, Sinclair said.
It used to be that the food bank would distribute calorie-dense foods to help food-insecure people, but nowadays there is more of an emphasis on the ingredients in the foods. The food bank also aims to carry a lot of fresh produce, he said.
To further help food pantries and other partner locations, the food bank recently implemented a permanent Partner Cost-Sharing Agreement.
As of July 1, the agreement waives delivery fees of food from the food bank to its food pantries, provides all food donations free to pantries if the food bank received them for free, and offers a 25% discount on food that the food bank purchased.
“That’s one of the ways that we try to ensure partner agencies can get food out to people,” he said.
Contact the food bank at brafb.org.
