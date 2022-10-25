WINCHESTER — The American Red Cross estimates that one unit of donated blood can save three or more lives. By that measure, about 1,000 people can thank Charlie Zuckerman for the gift of life.
By the time Zuckerman died on Dec. 25, 2020, at the age of 96, the former Winchester mayor had donated a staggering 306 units of blood to the Red Cross. That's 38 gallons and three pints of blood — roughly the same amount contained in the bodies of 31 humans — which he offered one unit at a time for a period of 65 years.
Betsy Sibert is giving Zuckerman a run for his money. So far, the Winchester resident has donated 261 units of blood, totaling 32½ gallons, and she adds to that total every 56 days, the minimum amount of time allowed between donations.
Sibert, the top female donor in the Winchester area, admitted she's a bit obsessed.
"It's a way of helping people and giving back," she said. "I do what I can."
On Monday morning, the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross held its second annual Charlie Zuckerman memorial blood drive and Sibert was among the first people to show up for the event at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester.
Unfortunately, she was only there for moral support because her 56 days won't be up until Thursday.
One of the donors that Sibert greeted Monday morning was Zuckerman's son, Phil Zuckerman of Winchester.
"I'm happy to try to carry on the tradition," Phil Zuckerman said as he waited his turn to roll up his sleeve.
"He and my mom volunteered for the Red Cross together so it was kind of a family thing," added his sister, Celia "Caz" Zuckerman, referring to Virginia Franklin Zuckerman, who was 95 when she died just two months before her husband of 72 years.
In addition to inspiring his six children to become blood donors, Charlie Zuckerman diligently encouraged his friends and neighbors to do the same.
"He was very passionate about people donating blood," Caz Zuckerman said.
Lisa Wilt, donor recruitment manager for the Greater Shenandoah Chapter, said Charlie Zuckerman's community encouragement is sorely missed right now because, in recent months, blood donations have been very low and she's not really sure why.
"Most of the time, we see this in the summer when people are on vacation, traveling, schools are out, but right now, it's across the region," Wilt said.
Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Leslie Caliva said 57 people had signed up in advance to donate at Monday's blood drive, which had a relatively low goal of 55 units — more than 30 units less than was collected at the first Zuckerman memorial event on Oct. 25, 2021. Caliva said she was hoping more walk-ins would arrive before the collection event ended at 2 p.m.
If you want to follow in Charlie Zuckerman's footsteps and help replenish the region's diminished blood reserves, visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at the American Red Cross blood donation center at 561 Fortress Drive near Winchester. You can also sign up for blood drives on Nov. 11 at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County, Nov. 29 at Boyce Volunteer Fire Department in Clarke County, Dec. 5 at the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester, Dec. 23 at the George Washington Hotel in Winchester or Dec. 28 at the Holiday Inn at 333 Front Royal Pike near Winchester.
Sibert said she'll be at the Red Cross donation center on Thursday to offer up another pint, which means her 56 days will be up in time for the Dec. 23 holiday drive. She said she hopes she'll have a lot of company when she donates what will be her 263rd unit of blood.
"It's painless and only takes a few minutes," Sibert said.
