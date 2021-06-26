WINCHESTER — Staff from Frederick County's Information Technology (IT) Department addressed the Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club Thursday about cybersecurity threats the county has faced and offered advice on what citizens can do to better protect themselves from an online attack.
“State, local and tribal governments are high targets for nation-state actors, cyberhacktivists," Scott Varner, the county's IT director, told club members at the Hampton Inn on Berryville Avenue. "We're just a really big target."
Varner discussed recent cybersecurity attacks including the Colonial Pipeline hack in May that halted pipeline operations, impacting much of the East Coast. He also noted the Microsoft Exchange Server data breach in March, which compromised 30,000 computer servers in the U.S. Last year, more than 500,000 accounts were stolen on Zoom and a hack of MGM hotels exposed the data of 10.6 million guests, he added.
Of particular concern is ransomware, a type of malware that threatens to publish someone’s personal data or block access to it unless the victim pays a ransom.
Varner said he and many other IT professionals dislike it when individuals or companies pay the ransom, as it encourages more attacks. And even if the victim pays the ransom, there is no guarantee the attacker won't try to extort money again.
Types of attacks discussed Thursday included:
- Malware — software programs designed to damage or do unwanted actions on a computer. Common examples include viruses, worms, trojan horses, spyware and ransomware.
- Phishing — attacks sent via email that ask users to click on a link and enter their personal data. The link directs users to a dummy site that steals information.
- Password attacks — involves a third party trying to access your systems by solving a user’s password.
- Denial of service attacks — Attackers send high volumes of data or traffic through the network until the network becomes overloaded and can no longer function.
- Drive-by downloads — A program is downloaded to a user’s system just by visiting the site. It doesn’t require any action by the user to download.
Varner said a recent report from MS-ISAC, a division of the Center for Internet Security, revealed that hackers are starting to step back their attacks on the federal government and focus their efforts on local governments because they are an easier target.
“So you can imagine how pleased we were to hear that,” Varner said sarcastically. “In the last three months, we've finished off probably around 40,000 attempts from foreign actors on our systems. Now, luckily, we do have a robust security posture. But as I've told our Board of Supervisors here, and anybody that will listen, it's not if, it's when. Everybody gets hit. That is just the way it is. You have to make sure you have a plan, you have to work that plan because you will be hit at some point.”
He said the county government recently boosted its efforts to prevent cybersecurity attacks, but he declined to provide details for obvious security reasons.
But Varner and Deputy IT Director Patrick Fly did provide tips on how people can protect themselves from cyberattacks.
Fly said the most significant and easiest thing to do is to use strong passwords, with a mix of capital and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. For example, instead of using “hoops” use something like “iL!k3B@$k3tb@LL.” He said if the password is too hard to remember, it should be written down.
He said it's also important to keep software updated.
“We all hate when Windows does those monthly updates,” Fly said. “... But that is the easiest way for a hacker to exploit your system when you're home. If you don't have the latest version of Windows, if you don't have the latest version of whatever your software is, they are using all the vulnerabilities that have been found and posted to the dark web to figure out how to get into your computer.”
He recommended getting an antivirus system to monitor personal computers to make sure what is being downloaded isn't infected. He also suggested securing internet connections and backing up data to make sure there is a copy of anything important. He recommended having valuable pictures burned to a CD so they won't be lost in the event of a cyberattack.
Varner encourages monitoring and being suspicious of email.
“Email is the number one way they're trying to get to you,” Varner said. “Don't click on that link."
