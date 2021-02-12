WINCHESTER — We've seen some now. Now comes the ice. Then maybe even more of it.
Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service was anticipating snow, sleet and/or freezing rain almost every day through at least Thursday. Freezing rain — which causes ice buildups on streets, sidewalks and other surfaces — seemed to be the dominant type of precipitation in the forecast.
Arctic air from Canada has settled over the Plains and Upper Midwest. Some of it is spilling into the Northern Shenandoah Valley, causing a prolonged chill. Meanwhile, frequent storm systems are pumping warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean into the chilly air locally.
Ocean temperatures are in the 50s, noted Jim Lee, meteorologist in charge of the weather service office in Sterling.
In the coming days, the warm moisture will fall through air that is warmer in the atmosphere than near the ground, information on the weather service's website indicates. That could cause the rain to freeze after it hits surfaces.
"We're just in what meteorologists call a 'flat environment,'" Lee said. "We're not getting a lot of changes to the winds aloft. We need some energy and wind in the atmosphere" to usher out the systems and bring better, warmer ones in.
No wintry weather warnings or advisories had been issued as of Friday afternoon. Still, the forecast calls for a 50% chance of snow, sleet or freezing rain today through early Sunday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 20s — below the freezing point of 32 degrees — until Sunday afternoon, when precipitation is to end. Temperatures then are expected to climb to around 40 degrees.
But not for long.
Sunday night, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s and not get above freezing again through Wednesday. A threat of wintry precipitation will be constant until then, when the daytime sky is expected to become partly sunny. Another system is expected to bring another round of icy weather Wednesday night and Thursday.
Yet one of next week's systems could be the so-called "kicker system" that gets precipitation out of the picture for a while, Lee said.
Weather service forecast graphics show the Winchester area can expect about a tenth of an inch of ice today. Areas farther east and south toward Washington and Richmond are under an ice storm warning and could see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice, according to Lee. That is enough to cause tree damages and power outages.
Also, "anytime you have freezing rain, it could impact travel," Lee said, especially on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks. "People need to be extremely careful" if they venture out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.