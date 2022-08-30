WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System, the American Library Association and libraries around the nation will be celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September, according to a news release from the library system.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year and to encourage every child to sign up for a library card.
Having a library card provides access to technology, multimedia content and educational programming, the release states.
“We want the community to know that the Handley Regional Library System is accessible to everyone in the Winchester, Frederick County, and Clarke County areas and that we have so much to offer our patrons — including educational and entertaining programs, an extensive 24/7 digital library, and tons of books, movies, video games and music to check out,” said John Huddy, the library system's director.
The library system also assists parents and caregivers during the school year with free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, technology workshops and in-person and virtual homework help.
Some programs to look for this September:
- Brown Bag with Books Live Zoom Book Club, virtual event, noon Sept. 7
- A Little Noon Music: Shenandoah Jazz, Handley Library Robinson Auditorium (100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester), noon Sept. 9
- Behind the Scenes Tour at Handley Library (meet in the lobby), 11 a.m. Sept. 10
- After School Activities Fair, Handley Library, 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10
- eLibrary Workshop: eBooks for Phones and Tablets, Handley Library, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13
- The Academy Hill History Book Club, Bowman Library (871 Tasker Road, Stephens City), 6 p.m. Sept. 14
- Teen Game Night, Bowman Library, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16
- Community Arts & Craft Supplies Swap, Bowman Library, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17
For a complete list of events, go to www.handleyregional.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.