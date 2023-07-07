You may be familiar with “No Mow May” — the slogan that encourages homeowners to allow the grass and weeds in their yards to grow wild for a month in order to permit food and shelter for essential pollinators like bees and butterflies. A laudable intention, but it has its detractors. Will the protected pollinators who seek refuge and sustenance in the tall grasses simply get pulverized in that first mow? Will people tire of the weeds that take over their manicured yards and later apply harmful pesticides to counteract what they think looks unsightly? And is a month of unkempt yards really enough to propagate pollinators?
Master Gardener Gail Fowler likes her weeds — well, some of them at least. She says certain plants that are classified as weeds are beneficial to nature even if they are undesirable to property owners seeking pristine landscapes.
Take the notorious dandelion, perhaps the most widely-known weed.
“Dandelions lost favor when Americans began their love affair with cultivated lawns in the late 1800s,” says Fowler. “Interestingly, dandelions used to be prized because the whole plant is edible.”
And even if you’re not planning to eat or drink your dandelions, they have their benefits.
“They're an early bloomer, so they're especially good for bees when other nectar sources aren't available,” says Fowler. “It's good to leave dandelions alone until other sources of nectar are available, so trying not to mow these down at least early in the season is good.”
So what exactly is a weed? How is it defined? And which weeds are given an unfair bad rap?
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) defines a noxious weed as “any living plant, or part thereof, declared by the Board through regulations under this chapter to be detrimental to crops, surface waters, including lakes, or other desirable plants, livestock, land or other property, or to be injurious to public health, the environment or the economy, except when in-state production of such living plant, or part thereof, is commercially viable or such living plant is commercially propagated in Virginia.”
Some weeds that make the list include Giant Hogweed, Oriental Bittersweet and the Mile-a-Minute Weed.
But just because a plant doesn’t appear on the VDACS “noxious weeds” list doesn’t mean it hasn’t been categorized by the general public as a weed.
According to Fowler, prevailing public opinion defines a weed as “a wild plant that is growing where it isn't wanted or it isn't valued. Basically, is it in competition with your cultivated plants? So turf grass in my yard is fine, but it becomes a weed if it ends up in my vegetable garden.”
Is the plant invasive, prolific and hard to control? Fowler says if the answer to these questions is “yes,” then it’s probably in the weed category.
Milkweed is a favorite for Fowler.
“I'm a big fan,” she says. “I think they’re beautiful. But milkweed is a weed because it's hard to control. It used to grow wild in fields, but then it was mostly cultivated out by farmers because it can be toxic to livestock.”
Fowler has a monarch garden that includes milkweed. She has joined other backyard gardeners who are working to restore the monarch and bluebird populations. Milkweed is making a comeback for this reason and is now considered a beneficial weed.
“A beneficial weed would be anything that either provides a habitat for various insects or pollen or nectar for birds, bats and insects,” says Fowler.
What other weeds are now recognized as beneficial?
Fowler lists a handful more:
- Joe Pye weed — “It has a beautiful flower and butterflies and other pollinators love it,” she says.
- Goldenrod — “It’s a good pollinator.”
- Queen Anne's Lace — “It attracts predatory wasps which prey on garden pests like aphids, grasshoppers and beetles.”
- Thistles — “These are important to insects, and the seeds are attractive to birds like goldfinches. Also, the leaves are used by butterflies and moths.”
- Morning Glory (also called Bindweed) — “These are very aggressive, yet they are sold as a flowering plant and hummingbirds love them.”
- Dill Weed — “This plant is loved by Swallowtail butterfly caterpillars and parasitic wasps. You want dill in your garden but it will propagate itself like crazy.”
“Even mint is extremely prolific,” says Fowler. “So is it a weed or is it an herb or is it both?” Since the flower attracts bees, Fowler says it’s beneficial.
For those who are interested in learning how their own landscape can be more beneficial to the environment, Fowler encourages them to communicate their questions to the Master Gardener helpline.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association offers free help to area homeowners through “Ask a Master Gardener” help desks. You can contact knowledgeable volunteers who will research and answer your gardening-related questions.
Sharing pictures will help the experts identify plants and diagnose plant diseases and/or pests. Master Gardener volunteers have access to the latest research-based advice for the care of lawns, trees, shrubs and vegetables, as well as advice on the safe use of pesticides and fertilizers to help protect water quality and the environment.
A list of contacts can be found at nsvmga.org/more/contact.
